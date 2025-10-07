CAF ‘absolutely confident’ AFCON will go ahead in Morocco

'Morocco is plan A, Morocco is plan B and Morocco is plan C,' said CAF president Patrice Motsepe.

African football boss Patrice Motsepe said on Monday he is “absolutely confident” the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will go ahead in Morocco, the scene of daily anti-government protests for more than a week.

Young Moroccans took to the streets on Sunday for a ninth straight night of protests, calling for an end to corruption and a change of government.

The protesters have demanded reforms to social services, especially health and education, and voiced anger over social inequality.

Morocco the only plan for AFCON

Morocco is scheduled to stage the Cup of Nations (AFCON) from December 21 to January 18 at nine venues, with 24 national teams competing in the premier African football competition.

Stars like Egypt and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah and Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi are among the players set to participate.

Speaking during an annual gathering of African football bosses in Kinshasa, Confederation of African Football president Motsepe said: “We (CAF) are absolutely confident the AFCON will go ahead as planned.

“Morocco is plan A, Morocco is plan B and Morocco is plan C,” he told his audience, including FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“CAF will co-operate and work with the government and all the citizens of Morocco to host the most successful AFCON in history,” said Motsepe, a South African billionaire businessman.

Morocco hosted the 1988 AFCON – then an eight-nation tournament – and withdrew as hosts of the 2015 version citing Ebola virus fears.

Motsepe said CAF hoped to revive the African Football League, which was launched amid much hype only to be discontinued in 2023 after one radically changed edition.

Instead of 24 entrants, playing a minimum of 14 matches each, and record prize money for an African club competition, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa won a watered-down eight-team tournament.

“There are ongoing discussions. We are very happy about the progress made. The African Football League is very important and it will continue,” said Motsepe, without giving details.

Motsepe inherited a CAF deep in debt when he replaced Ahmed Ahmed in 2021 after FIFA banned the Malagasy for breaching codes related to loyalty, abuse of position and misappropriation of funds.

He quickly improved the situation and a net profit of $9.48 million for the 2023-24 financial year was announced in Kinshasa. CAF predict there will be a surplus of $28.45 million next year.

“We have been enormously successful in the last five years. Revenues have quadrupled. Zero tolerance of bribery and corruption is important. All the money goes into football development,” said the president.

“What member associations get has doubled. We want to pay players more and help our national teams. Football must develop and grow in Africa.

“We give $100,000 to each club that does not qualify for the group stage of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup. It is not enough, but helps with transport and other things.”