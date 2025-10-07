Mel Viljoen’s new podcast flops harder than a bad manicure

Reality personality and controversial businesswoman Mel Viljoen may have overestimated her clout in this self-indulgent podcast.

Former South African reality show participant and real-life soap personality Mel Viljoen has launched a podcast from her new Miami-based in the United States.

The show, titled the Mel Viljoen Podcast, is 5 episodes in, and co-hosted by husband Peet.

The show has thus far attracted 147 subscribers at last check and is drawing just under 12 000 views of the collective programming on offer.

South Africa’s YouTube audience is pegged at around 25 million users according to data released last year.

In the channel promo video, Mel Viljoen introduces herself as a reality show personality with experience on both The Real Housewives of Pretoria and Ultimate Girls Trip: Jamaica.

She said that no topic is taboo, but thus far it’s been all about her and her disbarred attorney husband.

Peet Viljoen is Mel’s hero

She then wheels out Peet as a reluctant hero.

He called himself the best-known lawyer and the most expensive lawyer in South Africa of his time.

“People don’t pay you $5 000 an hour because they found Jesus,” Viljoen said. That would mean that in 2011, prior to his disbarment, in today’s money he would be charging $7 250 an hour, which translates into R125 000 or so per hour.

According to online research, the most expensive law firms presently only charge up to R45 000 a day.

The podcast is about as exciting as watching paint dry and as self-indulgent as a spa treatment, just not as pleasant.

In an episode released last week, the couple endeavours to set the record straight about the controversy over the Tammy Taylor nail brand.

The pair said their long-running dispute with US nail-brand figure Tammy Rae Mitchell Taylor began when she allegedly misrepresented herself as a product manufacturer.

They said she had been “white-labelling” goods bought from another supplier. Peet said this was central to his argument because “you need to manufacture something to be able to license it,” and they said the original contract was therefore “illegal” and “unenforceable”.

Still defending Tammy Taylor controversy

The couple said trademark control was at the centre of the whole debacle.

According to them, they registered the Tammy Taylor Nails trademark first in South Africa, and Taylor only registered it later in the United States.

Peet said her attempt to convert their contract into a “master licensing” deal was designed to “steal our trademark”. They said they filed an injunction against her.

The pair said Taylor later accused them of “stolen identity”. Peet called this slander, said there was “no evidence,” and said the accusation had been widely published online. They said they had instructed their lawyers to sue Mitchell for $200 million.

They made these claims despite a US court ruling in June that Peet and Melany Viljoen must pay the real Tammy Taylor $4 million in damages for their use of her trademark and breach of contract.

Mel and Peet Viljoen during the podcast. Picture: YouTube

Carte Blanche not ‘wired for the truth’

Then, too, the couple could not resist tackling the M-Net show Carte Blanche. Mel said that the programme was “not wired for the truth”.

Her other half added that the investigative show had initially endorsed them off camera. They show the clip onscreen.

In the snippet, the producer said most franchisees were happy with the products. Also, Mel showed her evidence claiming that Menlyn franchisee Happy Simelane did receive a store. This, despite allegations to the contrary, citing launch images and videos. She said Carte Blanche clearly could not find the footage on social media.

Peet Viljoen then also claimed he had given their US principal “dollars” every time he travelled to America.

Throughout, they said they had the “receipts” – evidence to prove their case – but they did not place it on screen for viewers. They said they wanted to “set the record straight”.

Other episodes celebrate General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s revelations. The pair hinted that they hold evidence and more “receipts” to add to the pot. The couple tried to give socio-political commentary with the clout of a feather pillow.

The Mel Viljoen Podcast is not something you’d watch because it’s any good. It’s streaming that should be relegated to the ‘What Not To Watch’ tab on your browser.

