Roadies delight as stages go wireless

Wireless technology is giving musicians the space to move, the tools to sound their best, and the freedom to connect with their audience like never before.

Every time a band plays a gig, roadies and musicians haul around flight cases of equipment and endless yarns of cable to the stage.

Then, they lay the stuff as best possible so that nobody trips and breaks an ankle or a toe in the throes of performance. It’s not been like that for stadium and arena-sized bands for some time, but for up-and-coming artists, cabling remained a nightmare.

“Setup, strike, you name it, it’s a pain,” said wedding band performer and sound engineer Jonathan Birrin. “It’s a haul, and large bulky monitors separate you from the audience to some extent. That is,” he said, “if you can even hear yourself and remain in key amongst the noise.”

Bluetooth technology, Birrin said, is changing gigging forever. Just like its advancement has made Android and Apple devices lock into everything from earphones to car sound systems… so too has tech advanced to take live music wireless. Even at one-man band pub level.

Stages go wireless

“Bluetooth technology has advanced so much that it doesn’t drop out anymore,” Birrin said. Early wireless systems were unreliable and prone to interference. Recent developments have allowed performers to cut the cords without sacrificing sound quality. From mixing desks and speakers to in-ear monitors, musicians now have the freedom to perform unbound.

In-ear monitoring systems, once reserved for bands with big bucks only, are now affordable. They offer a vast improvement over traditional floor monitors. Floor monitors, Birrin said, long a staple of live setups, were often muddy.

They drowned out vocals and caused performers to struggle with pitch. They amplified everything at the same time, vocals, drums, and bass. Even crowd noise makes it hard for vocalists to hear themselves clearly. “With in-ears, you’re locked into your own sound,” Birrin said. “It’s almost impossible to sing out of key.” The clarity can be a game changer for vocalists, who are now able to perform with confidence. “I recently watched a singer deliver a pitch-perfect performance. She told me it was because, for the first time, she could hear herself properly on stage,” he said.

“With in-ears, you hear every note and every instrument distinctly,” Birrin said. “It’s like listening to a studio recording while you’re on stage.” Modern in-ear systems now feature up to 24 drivers when processing audio, offering unparalleled clarity.

Ditch your monitors

The effect for musicians has been transformative, he said, and shared a story of a guitarist who, using one of his wireless setups for the first time, took his solo and rushed straight into the audience. “He told me it was the first time in 20 years that he’d been able to step off-stage mid-performance,” Birrin said. “The crowd loved it.” That ability to move freely doesn’t just change the musician’s experience, it brings audiences into the performance in a way that feels immediate and electric.

Sound engineer Jonathan Birrin dons audio monitor earpieces. Picture Hein Kaiser

Off-stage, wireless systems are making life far simpler for crews and performers. Hours once spent taping down cables or troubleshooting complicated setups can now be reduced to minutes. “You don’t need to route cables or worry about someone tripping over them anymore,” Birrin explained. A wireless system now allows guitars, keyboards, and other instruments to connect to mixing desks from up to 50 metres away, while microphones, once tied to heavy cables, can now be converted into wireless systems at a fraction of the cost. “It’s accessible for everyone,” he said.

Cost, often a major factor for musicians, is no longer a barrier. A four-piece band can go completely wireless for under R30,000, Birrin said. It’s far less than the cost of traditional floor monitors. “It’s much cheaper, and the setup is far easier,” he said. The shift has also eliminated the stress of long sound checks, allowing musicians to focus more on their performance and less on the equipment around them.

Wireless systems are also making rehearsals noise-neutral. Birrin said bands can now practise in urban spaces without disturbing anyone nearby. “I watched a band using in-ears in an office block,” he said. “It was like a silent disco. Outside, there wasn’t a sound, but inside, they were rehearsing at full volume with studio-quality audio.” It’s a solution that allows bands to fine-tune their sound while minimising the noise complaints that often come with city life.

Studios remain wired, for now

In recording studios, for now, wired systems remain the norm, but Birrin believes technology will eventually make its way there, too. “Some musicians are starting to record with wireless in-ear systems,” he said. “It’s not mainstream yet, but I think we’re going to see more of it in the coming years.”

Wireless technology is giving musicians the space to move, the tools to sound their best, and the freedom to connect with their audience like never before. “It’s about breaking down barriers,” he said. “When the technology works seamlessly, musicians can focus on their art.”

