Zozi and Shudu: Love for one is not hate for the other

In a rather expected twist (because you can always count on people to be, well, people) Zozibini Tunzi and Shudufhadzo Musiḓa have been pitted against each other.



Although neither pageant queen has ever said anything derogatory about the other, social media users insist on viewing Zozi and Shudu as enemies.



This became evident when what was intended to be an uplifting moment, as Shudu picked up her hard-earned degree, was quickly turned into an indictment on her judgment and character as shown in this video:



“Zozi would have never” remarked some on Twitter, while others noted how it was also possible that the moment would have not made people as angry as it did had Zozi been the one picking up her degree at a time like this.

This is not the first (or last time) Zozi and Shudu have been compared but the fact that people even feel the need to do so is entirely disheartening.



As beloved as Zozi is, there is truly no need for love for Zozi to translate into hatred for Shudu.



It is also incredibly ironic (and downright disgusting) how Shudu is subject to so much cyberbullying when she pegged the philanthropic aspect of her Miss SA campaign on mental health amongst young people.



There have been numerous studies published regarding the impact of being bullied on someone’s mental health and yet people refuse to give Shudu a reprieve.



Even Zozi is not immune to the hate as she was also recently cyber-bullied and body-shamed by an Instagram user who told her to put on weight.



“Are you not embarrassed?” retorted the world’s favourite Miss Universe after Instagram user @vino_gavini commented “Miss Universe is finished, now you can start eating.”

This is similar to criticism Shudu has received for “having hips”.



At the end of the day, there are two lessons to take away from this:

Firstly, Leave Zozi and Shudu alone if you do not like them. Secondly, Zozi and Shudu do not have a problem with each other and are two entirely separate individuals who just so happened to win the same competition that scores of other women have won over the decades.

