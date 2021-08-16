Royal news: Princess Charlene resting after surgery in SA

Lerato Maimela

In this week’s royal update, Princess Charlene is recovering after a recent surgery, Meghan Markle is getting a taste of her own medicine from her brother, and Princess Eugenie may be in a lot of trouble and has been warned that she might have to lay low from the public eye if she has helped Prince Harry in any way with his forthcoming memoir.

Princess Charlene resting after new surgery

Princess Charlene of Monaco underwent surgery on Friday to correct complications from an ENT surgery which she had last spring in Europe.

People magazine has confirmed that the Princess will be joined by her husband Prince Albert and her twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in South Africa soon as she recovers from the recent surgery.

“The operation went well, Princess Charlene is resting and we are thinking of her with tenderness,” said Prince Albert in an update on Friday evening via the palace.

Meghan receives ‘taste of her own medicine’ as brother cashes in on his royal connection

Thomas Markle Junior seems to be giving Megan “a taste of her own medicine” with his appearance on the reality television game show Big Brother.

According to royal expert Sarah Vine, Meghan and Harry have been “cashing in” on their own royal connections with high profile interviews and lucrative deals with big companies, and that is exactly what Meghan’s brother is doing with his connection to the Duchess of Sussex.

“I think she’s about time to find out what it feels like to have someone cash in on your family, which is what the Queen has been dealing with for the last 18 months,” said Vine.

“It’s a taste of her own medicine I reckon,” she adds.

Thomas Markle sends Meghan flowers for her 40th birthday

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has revealed that he is getting the silent treatment from his daughter after sending her a bunch of red roses for her 40th birthday earlier this month.

This was revealed in an interview on UK TV where Thomas once again spoke on the strained relationship that he and his daughter have.

“I wished her a happy birthday and brighter days ahead but I’ve not heard back,” he said to a journalist in the interview.

Princess Eugenie may be forced to live in exile

Princess Eugenie may be in trouble, and might have to be forced to live in exile as prince Harry reportedly asked her to help him write his forthcoming memoir.

The content of the memoir remains unknown, but many are concerned that it may be offensive and if Eugenie is involved she may face backlash from the royal family as well as the public.

Harry’s memoirs are said to be the first installments of a four-part series, and its release may create massive trouble for the royals. The book is also unlikely to be screened by the royal family before its release.

Harry left upset after Meghan was not included in guestlist for Diana’s remembrance ceremony

Although this happened some years ago, it has been revealed by a royal expert that Prince Harry was upset that Meghan Markle was not included in the guestlist for Diana’s remembrance ceremony.

The event took place in 2017 before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married. The royal family was aware, however, of Meghan and Harry’s relationship.

Talking to news.com.au, commentator Daniela Elser mentioned that almost every single royal family member was present at the ceremony, except for Meghan.

“On the guest list were not only William and Kate but their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Diana’s siblings Earl Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Baroness Fellowes and the Archbishop of Canterbury,” said Elser.

“Four months later, Harry popped the question in the kitchen of the Kensington Palace cottage they called home.

“Less than a year after the private family ceremony that Meghan was excluded from she became the Duchess of Sussex.

“We now know that already by then, deep fissures had emerged in the relationships between the newlyweds and the royal family,” Elser further explained.