Everything you need to know about Bloem Celtic… Uhm… Royal AM boss, Mam’Mkhize

Fans of the local premier soccer league are still processing the events of this week, after Shauwn ‘Mam’ Mkhize’ Mkhize bought Bloemfontein Celtic’s status in the DSTV premiership thus saving them financially, and transferring their top flight spot to her club Royal AM.

Royal AM now will play in the DStv Premiership and players contracted to Celtic have moved to Pietermaritzburg where they have merged with those who were with Royal AM last season.

Mam’Mkhize has been making moves and headlines for years. Particularly starting when she was married to Sbu Mpisane, a well-known businessman.

So, who is Mam’Mkhize?

Tax returns and legal problems

Before the reality shows and social media popularity, the KZN businesswoman and Mpisane made headlines for their troubles with the law.

In 2014, they were accused of submitting forged documents to obtain Construction Industry Development Board gradings, which were then used to win five public works department tenders worth R140 million.

The former couple faced more than 50 charges of fraud, forgery, and uttering. These charges were later dropped.

She was accused of inflating the invoices of her business Zikhulise Cleaning, Maintenance, and Transport CC by R4.7 million to try and cut her tax bill. In 2017 the South African Revenue Service (Sars) went to court, in an attempt to claw back in excess of R204 million it believed it was owed in taxes from as far back as 2008, court papers revealed.

Mpisane alleged at the time they were targeted by Sars after reporting “corrupt officials.”

In her Mzansi Magic reality show, Kwa Mam’Mkhize in 2019, Mam’Mkhize claimed she had reached an agreement with Sars by paying a certain amount, adding that she didn’t understand why the taxman was still going after her.

But in October 2020 she appealed the ruling which ordered her to pay R204 million to Sars. Mam’Mkhize says she doesn’t owe this large sum of money and was waiting for “detailed figures” on how much she actually owes, the SABC reported

The Royal AM owner says the agreement she made with Sars was not included at the Tax Appeals Court.

It is unclear if there has been a settlement since.

Sbu’ Mpisane

Mam’Mkhize and Mpisane were known for their lavish and over the top parties at their La Lucia mansion.

The couple’s divorce came to light in 2018. Mam’Mkhize says her marriage ended because Mpisane “loved himself”.

“I also loved Sbu. So, no one cared for me,” she said during an episode on her show.

Mpisane is a former cop and was known as one of the wealthiest police officers in Durban. He joined Mam’Mkhize’s construction company after resigning from the police. They also founded Royal AM in 2014. There was an ownership battle between the two, with Mam’Mkhize taking control in 2019.

The divorced couple still live in the same house, albeit in separate wings. Sbu occupies their gargantuan home’s far-right wing, and Shauwn the left.

Reality star

Generally unknown outside her home province, Mam’Mkhize’s legal troubles and her fallout with S’bu were captured for all to see when Kwa Mam’Mkhize premiered in January 2020 on Mzansi Magic.

The luxurious lives of the family captured a huge audience, with MamMakhize’s famous kids Sbahle and Andile Mpisane also being featured. What grabbed most of the attention, other than the Roll Royces, and Louis Vuitton bags, was the mega-mansion they lived in.

The triple story home was estimated to be valued at R25 million in 2013. According to Buzz South Africa, it features an entertainment pad, a showroom for more than 60 cars, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and guest sections.

Take a look at the footage of her master bedroom below.

Who is Andile Mpisane?

Initially Andile’s sister, Sbahle ‘Fitness Bunny’ grabbed most of the attention over the years, because of her relationship with soccer player Itumuleng Khune, her fitness brand, and surviving a horrific car crash in 2018.

Andile, however, has taken his fair share of the spotlight. He is a jack of all trades, boasting interests in music, business, and being the youngest PSL chairperson in history. He also played for Royal AM because, of course he did.

Mam’Mkhize and Andile have made quite the mother and son duo. Their show was nominated for three awards at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards.

On the pitch, Royal AM won the GladeAfrica Championships for the 2020/21 season.

Mam’Mkhize and Andile celebrate as their team were crowned GladAfrica Champions. Picture: Instagram @kwa_mammkhize

Famous friends

Several local celebs have been seen out and about with Mam’Mkhize in the past. The likes of Rami Chuene, Somizi Mhlongo, Duduzane Zuma, Jabulani ‘Cashflow’ Ndlovu, and more are close to the businesswoman.

In July Mam’Mkhize denied any reports that she had a meeting with Duduzane and Ngizwe Mchunu prior to the lootings in KZN.

