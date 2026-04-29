Slick Siwelele stun Chiefs with first half blitz

Lehlohonolo Seema's Siwelele picked up just their seventh league win of the season.

Kaizer Chiefs missed out on a chance to strengthen their hold on third place in the Betway Premiership yesterday, slipping to a 2-0 defeat at Siwelele FC.

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Amakhosi remain five points clear of AmaZulu with four Premiership games left to play, and on target to seal a place in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

Chiefs pay for slow start

But they paid the price for a poor first half at the Free State Stadium, as their seven match unbeaten run came to an end.

Lehlohonolo Seema’s Siwelele picked up just their seventh league win of the season, cutting Chiefs open to lead 2-0 inside the half hour mark.

Siwelele sounded a warning in the sixth minute as Sphesihle Jeza burst clear of the Chiefs defence, got to the ball before Brandon Petersen and slotted into an empty net.

The goal was ruled out by an offside flag, but just a minute later the home side did take the lead.

Gamphani Lungu broke away down the left wing, and produced an astute cut back that found Manelis Mazibuko inside the Amakhosi area. Petersen did well to stop Mazibuko’s shot but the ball broke kindly for Tebogo Potsane, who slotted home.

Potsane celebrated gleefully against the side he left in August to join Siwelele.

Amakhosi’s best chance of the first half came when the game restarted with a drop ball, after Siwelele’s Nyiko Mobbie went down with a head injury.

Thabiso Monyane capitalised on some sleepy Siwelele defending to send in a low cross that found Glody Lilepo. But the DR Congo forward’s effort lacked power and was easily gathered by Goss.



Chiefs kept giving the ball away in midfield and paid the price in the 26th minute. A mistake from Amakhosi saw Potsane send Lungu clear, and he supplied a fine pass for Jeza, who clipped an astute finish past Petersen.

Siwelele may have added to their lead before the break as Mazibuko should have done better with a free header.

Monyane fired just over for Chiefs, but the away side went into the break with it all to do.

Silva’s glorious chance

Chiefs brought on Flavio Silva for an ineffective Pule Mmodi at the break. And Silva blew a glorious chance to halve the deficit four minutes into the second half.

Sent clear by a fine long pass from Given Msimango, Silva failed to get an effective shot away, before bizarrely suggesting he should have had a penalty.

Chiefs had a far better shout for a spot kick minutes later, as Lilepo went down in the box, but referee Siyabulela Qunta waved their appeals away.

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Siwelele remained a threat on the break, and Petersen did well to stop another effort from Mazibuko.

But Chiefs were piling on the pressure. Silva’s header was somehow blocked by Pogiso Sanoka and another header from the same player flew just over.

Ricardo Goss was then called into action in the Siwelele goal, tipping over Lilepo’s fierce drive.