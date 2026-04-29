Chiefs’ McCarthy looking forward to Bloemfontein return

'Playing in Bloemfontein has sentimental meaning for me,' said the Chiefs defender.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy says there is an extra emotional value in travelling to Bloemfontein on Wednesday evening to take on Siwelele FC in the Betway Premiership.

McCarthy – ‘Sentimental meaning’

McCarthy’s father Fabian started his career at Bloemfontein Celtic, and the city clearly holds good memories for the family.

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“Playing in Bloemfontein has sentimental meaning for me because it is where my father started playing,” said the younger McCarthy.

“So I am looking forward to that (game) and am feeling confident.”

McCarthy has had a breakout season in a Chiefs shirt, and has declared himself fully fit to take on Siwelele.

The 22-year-old came off after 43 minutes of Chiefs’ 0-0 draw with Polokwane City on April 18. But he returned to the side and played the full 90 minutes in Amakhosi’s 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates in Sunday’s Soweto derby.

“In the previous game (against Polokwane) I had a stiffness in my left hamstring,” added McCarthy, who is reported to have been given a new two year contract by Chiefs.

“So it was a precaution for me to be substituted, it was not an injury. It was to make sure I was fine for the derby. We are going to Bloemfontein to play Siwelele and I am recovered and ready for the game.”

Chiefs are currently third in the table and on course to qualify for next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

An unbeaten run of seven matches has put them in a strong position, and they can extend their lead over fourth-placed AmaZulu to eight points with a win at Siwelele.

Siwelele tough to beat

Lehlohonolo Seema’s side, however, have proved tough to beat this season – they have only lost eight of 25 league matches, though they have only won six times.

“Siwelele are a good team, they managed to draw with Pirates,” said McCarthy.

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“We shouldn’t overlook the individuals they have and it will be a tough game.

“Going to the end of the season, we need to do the most we can and get three points in every game.”