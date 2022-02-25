Miss SA Lalela Mswane to launch her own entrepreneurial program

Lerato Maimela

Miss South Africa 2021 Lalela Mswane is taking strides in her career by uplifting people in the community and encouraging them to get into entrepreneurship and start their own businesses.

The 24-year-old Miss South Africa titleholder took to social media on Thursday to announce that she will be launching “Be Ready”, a step-by-step entrepreneurial program that will assist people looking to venture into entrepreneurship to start their own businesses.

Mswane expressed in the caption of her post that her aim with “Be Ready” is to inspire and motivate people who are looking at starting their own businesses, and creating job opportunities for other people who are seeking employment.

“To address youth unemployment in our country, I hope to inspire and motivate those seeking job opportunities to rather become job creators,” said Mswane.

Lalela explained the program will be put in place to teach new and old entrepreneurs how to start a business, how to draw up a business plan, how to register your own company, how to conduct market research for your product or service, and how to expand your distribution with various supply chains.

“#BeReady is a step-by-step entrepreneurial programme that will enable you to start your own business.

“The programme will shed light on important topics such as knowing what is needed to start a business, how to draw up a business plan, how to register your own company, what is your intellectual property, how to do market research and market your product/service, how to amplify your distribution/offering with different supply chains, etc,” said the Miss SA titleholder.

She ended off her post by announcing that “Be Ready” will consist of monthly sessions which will be delivered to the public through online episodes that will be released on every last Friday of the month on her IGTV, as well as her YouTube page.

“I hope to invite successful entrepreneurs and business leaders to join my monthly sessions that will address these different topics. On the last Friday of every month, an online episode will be released on My IGTV and @official_misssa‘s Youtube channel,” said Mswane.

Earlier this month, the Miss South Africa organisation released a statement announcing Mswane has been chosen to represent the country in the 13th edition of the Miss Supranational beauty competition, which is set to be held in Poland in July.

The organisation also took to social media to share the announcement, but was met with anger and disappointment.

South Africans feel the organisation was favouring Mswane, and should have given one of the Miss South Africa 2021 runner-ups – Moratwe Masima and Zimi Mabunzi – a chance to represent the country on the international stage.