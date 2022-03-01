Is Thobeka Majozi richer than Cassper Nyovest?

Lerato Maimela

Thobeka Majozi and Cassper Nyovest (real name Refiloe Maele Phoolo) have given another reason to become Mzansi’s couple goals after the two were revealed to both be ballers in their relationship.

Cassper’s baby mama took to social media recently to post a picture of herself posing in front of her white Mercedes Benz GLE SUV coupe which costs about R1,753,440.

Cassper’s impressive bank account is no secret to his fans and followers, but may not be a match to Thobeka’s and her family’s wealth as the rapper claimed that she may actually have more money than him.

In an interview with Slikour, the Gusheshe hitmaker revealed that it took quite some time to get Thobeka to be his girlfriend because at the time he was a player and a lady’s man. She also was not excited about his money because she came from money.

“l was a player at the time, l had a lot of girls around me. I am a celeb, l have money and l am funny so girls loved that. I had to pursue her and it took a long time for her to hear me out.

“She was not excited about my money. She is from a good family and is probably richer than l am,” said Cassper.

Thobeka and Cassper have been keeping their relationship lowkey and do not usually post about each other or their personal affairs on their social media platforms.

The rapper, however, is known to be Thobeka’s biggest fan and frequently takes to the comments section of her posts on Instagram to show his love and adoration for her.

The two also share pictures of each other and their son on special occasions to celebrate each other and the role which they play in their son’s life.

Speaking with Slikour, Cassper added that he and Thobeka have a bond which nobody else understands, and that is why they do not post about their relationship on social media.

“We have something that they don’t understand and they don’t know about, we don’t post about. When we’re together we’re together.

“No-one knows… our living arrangements, they just see when it’s good. It’s not perfect but it’s good and it’s strong. I have so much respect for her because she goes through so much,” said Cassper.