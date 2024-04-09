WATCH: Cassper Nyovest praises Somzi’s dramatic wedding outfit

Somizi's bold wedding outfit sparks controversy and praise: fashion statement or fashion faux Pas? Cassper says it's a hit!

South African television presenter Somizi Mhlongo’s daring fashion choice at Cassper Nyovest’s wedding caught everyone’s attention including the groom’s.

‘Phumakim’ Rapper Cassper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Maele Phoolo married business development consultant Pulane Natasha Mojaki in a ceremony unexpected by the public and fans over the weekend.

Wedding guest, Somizi wore a unique outfit designed by Zamaswazi, showcasing his flamboyant style and fearless fashion sense.

The ensemble featured fabric with intricate detailing and unconventional accessories, making Somizi the centre of attention and generating buzz on social media.

The Metro FM ‘Ask a Man‘ radio personality’s outfit stole the show, leaving a lasting impression on guests and social media users alike, with his ensemble’s intricate patterns, and unconventional silhouettes creating a truly memorable look.

Somizi’s wedding look inspiration

In his very simplistic way, designer Zamaswazi described the concept of the outfit as “Somizi came with the fabric and asked me to be creative, that’s what I did. Adding the train was the icing on top.”

The outfit featured a fitted jacket and a long train adorned with intricate beadwork and embroidery, paired with matching trousers that showcased Zamaswazi’s impeccable attention to detail in tailoring.

But what truly set Somzi’s outfit apart was the addition of unexpected elements, such as a long train oversized shoulder pads, and clean asymmetrical hemlines, pushing the boundaries of traditional menswear and challenging conventional notions of style.

His accessories were equally eye-catching, large dark sunglasses, embellished shoes, and a platinum blonde bob wig added a touch of drama and extravagance to the overall look.

Every element of the outfit was carefully curated to make a bold statement and capture the attention of onlookers.

Embrace your distinctive style

But Somzi‘s outfit wasn’t just about making a fashion statement; it was also a celebration of individuality, self-expression, and embracing one’s distinctive sense of style.

In a world where conformity often reigns supreme, Somizi’s uniqueness serves as a reminder to embrace diversity and celebrate the beauty of individuality.

Risk-taking is often rewarded in fashion and Somizi’s outfit for the trending wedding was no exception.

By daring to be different and pushing the boundaries of fashion, the duo of muse and designer are undoubtedly leaving their mark on the industry, inspiring others to embrace their creativity and express themselves boldly.

And while opinions may vary on whether the outfit was a hit or a miss, one thing is for certain: Somizi and Zama Swazi have again proven that when it comes to fashion, rules are meant to be broken, and true style knows no bounds.

