WATCH: Rachel Kolisi finally takes revenge on Siya for ‘that sleeping video’

Xanet Scheepers

When Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared a short video of his wife, Rachel Kolisi taking a nap on his Instagram account, he should have known that her revenge would be sweet.

The couple has never been shy to share their private moments with their friends and followers on social media, and South Africans have come to love the fun banter between the two.

The skipper and his family headed to Perivoli Lagoon House in Stanford in the Western Cape in January to celebrate Rachel’s 32nd birthday.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Two more’ – Siya motivating Rachel while doing burpees is couple goals

During their trip Siya took to social media to wish his wife a happy birthday with a short video clip of her sleeping peacefully.

“This is 32. Happy birthday Mariri @rachelkolisi wam [sic],” he captioned the video.

Friends and fans took to the comments section to wish Rachel a happy birthday, and to wish Siya luck when his wife wakes up and sees the video of her sleeping on social media.

Rachel took her time to take her revenge on her husband, and we’re pretty sure that Siya regrets the video clip he sent to his wife to tell her how his gym session went.

“Yo Babe, I’m feeling pumped hey. Just had a lekker gym session, pumped some iron, time for protein,” he can be heard saying in the video while recording himself standing shirtless in front of the bathroom mirror.

Rachel, who has been waiting for months to get Siya back, decided this was the perfect opportunity to take revenge on her husband, and shared the video clip on her Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon.

In the caption of the post, Rachel jokingly thanked Siya’s new rugby team, The Sharks, for keeping Siya grounded, and asked her husband’s team mate Lukhanyo Am to “come and get your friend.”

Friends and followers flooded the comments section with laughing emojis, with many wanting to know whether this was payback for the sleeping video Siya shared of Rachel in January.

Rachel confirmed it was indeed payback, to which followers replied they can’t wait to see Siya’s comeback to his wife’s latest social media post.

The video has already garnered close to 60 000 views, and South Africans just can’t get enough of the couple and their cute banter.

Watch the video below: