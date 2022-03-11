DJ Dimplez funeral: ‘Gentle giant of Mzansi’ laid to rest

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Boitumelo Mooi, commonly known as DJ Dimplez was laid to rest in a private ceremony by close friends and family on Friday.

DJ Dimplez passed away after suffering a brain haemorrhage on 6 March, at the age of 40.

The funeral of the hip hop DJ was live-streamed on YouTube and the service was filled with prayer and gospel songs.

The service was led by Shekeshe Mokgosi.

Family members said DJ Dimplez loved people and deeply loved his friends, and that he was a special person as he was affectionately called Tumi by them.

‘Gentle giant of Mzansi’

David Mooi, Dimplez cousin said he was the “gentle giant of Mzansi” who had a big heart.

David was speaking on behalf of the Mooi family and talked about emotions of anger, frustration, sadness and even guilt, “But my plea and request to you is to not allow these emotions to make us evil but rather hold hands together and support the family, friends and those touched by his passing.”

David said Dimplez was supposed to attend a family meeting before he died, however he couldn’t make it because he had a scheduled appearance.

This music event is where Dimplez was last seen alive before he collapsed.

David informed the public how they were told of Dimplez’s death, explaining when they arrived at the hospital they couldn’t communicate with him because of his condition.

The two doctors present in the room informed the DJ’s family he was brain dead as his condition was dire, and the family then decided to turn off the life support.

“Tumi passed on in the presence of the family,” David added.

Treated friends live ‘VIP’

Seschaba Mooi, Dimplez’s nephew recalled one moment where he informed him he was a great grandfather, joking the DJ never wanted to age and was forever young.

“He treated his friends like VIP, he treated us like VIP and every person had a special place in his heart.” Seschaba pleaded for people not to let his legacy die nor his music and hip hop culture and music event Pop Bottles.

DJ Dimplez’s music was also played during the funeral service, as speaker Muzi Mkhize was one of the musician’s first background voices in his songs, singing the izithakzelo kwaMkhize (ancestral praise names of the Mkhize clan). He reiterated Dimplez’s kindness and how he created jobs through his music events.

Muzi sent his condolences to Dimplez parents for losing a child, saying the pain is unimaginable. “ You did a lot in the shortest time, you left a legacy in our soul,” he concluded.

His childhood friends were emotional in their tribute, as Keabetsoe Mokgotsi and Kgotso shared their nickname for Dimplez, calling him “Batman” during their younger years.

“My friend put on your best cape, you have always been and will always be a true hero.”

Kgotso added Tumi’s presence was quiet but was quite “remarkable” and that he was a true protector. The friends made a promise to Dimplez’s sister Palesa Mooi and her child to protect them.

Pop Bottles team remember DJ Dimplez

The Pop Bottles team also said a few words as Lance Crouch, one of the business associates said he was confused with Dimplez’s vision for Pop Bottles.

Crouch said Dimplez wanted exclusive hip hop events every Sunday.

However, over 11 years later, the concept changed as they organised over 75 Pop Bottles events around the country.

Kagiso Mabelane, popularly known as DJ Milkshake said Dimplez became a brother to him.

The service concluded with Palesa reading out a message from her parents and how proud they were of their son and the man he became.

The hip hop fraternity is still reeling from the recent deaths of Rikhado ‘Riky Rick’ Makhado and DJ Citi Lyts who both died last month.