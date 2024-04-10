DJ Koula returns to South Africa’s airwaves after a 12-year hiatus

Koula has worked for popular radio stations like 5FM and 947...

DJ Koula has made an unexpected comeback to the South African airwaves after a 12-year hiatus.

Koula’s radio career started on campus radio. She later moved to 5FM and then 947 back in the noughties.

The legendary DJ has joined 919, a Joburg feel-good community music radio station where she is hosting the Stateside Connection show every Saturday, from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Excited for her comeback, Koula said she aims to showcase the achievements of South Africans making waves internationally while fostering a sense of unity and connection within the diaspora community.

“I will be interviewing South Africans across the world who are blazing their own trails and achieving success in new countries,” she shared.

She also expressed her eagerness to bridge the gap between South Africans at home and abroad.

“What I would like to achieve is bridging the gap between listeners in Joburg and their family and friends abroad… and bringing home a little closer for those far away.”

ALSO READ: ‘I woke up at 5 am’ – Penny Ntuli excited about her new job after Gagasi FM exit

‘Once a Joburger, always a Joburger’

919 station manager Caren du Preez said she is more than ecstatic to be working with Koula again.

She added: “Once a Joburger, always a Joburger, no matter where in the world you are… She is an amazing talent, and she’s always just been nothing but real!

“Koula has always been a massive driver of local music and has a great relationship with local musicians, which is great for our overall strategy.”

Caren said their vision to bring Koula in was to close the gap for listeners with loved ones abroad or those abroad with loved ones still in SA.

“Whether it’s catching up with fellow South Africans making their mark internationally or just airing messages of loved ones simply missing each other, we are here to bridge the gap. As we like to say, we’re a little radio station with big ideas!”

Koula will not be moving back to South Africa. She remains in Texas, where she has been residing for the past 12 years, and will be broadcasting live from the comfort of her home between 6 am and 8 am local time.

NOW READ: ‘RHODurban’ drama: From Maria’s polygraph test to Slee’s daddy issues, feud with Nonku, and more