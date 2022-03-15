Royal news: Queen unable to walk her corgis, Diana ‘burst out laughing’ at proposal

Lerato Maimela

In this week’s royal update, Queen Elizabeth II has not been able to walk her corgis since last year due to her increasing frailness.

Meghan Markle’s father prevented a doctor from writing that she was black instead of mixed race on her birth certificate, and Diana reportedly “burst into laughter” when she was asked for her hand in marriage by Prince Charles.

Meghan Markle’s father prevented a doctor from writing that she was black on her birth certificate

In a YouTube video posted on Sunday, Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle revealed that he did not allow for a doctor to write black instead of mixed race on Meghan Markle’s birth certificate when she was born.

“I even had to argue with the doctor, and have him write that she was mixed on the birth certificate, because he wanted to mark down ‘Black’.

“I had no problem with Black or white, but in my mind, it should have been mixed,” said Thomas in the video.

Thomas has began a new YouTube series where he talks all things royal, and the relationship he has with his daughter, as well as her husband Prince Harry.

Speaking on the channel, Markle’s co-host Karl Larsen said: “Tom wants to do it to put his thoughts out there from the horse’s mouth.

“He wants to speak about how Meghan and Harry have affected his family. The chat will be no-holds-barred.

“He wants his truth to be out there, just like Meghan’s truth came out a year ago in her Oprah Winfrey interview,” said Larsen.

Diana “burst into laughter” at Prince Charles’ unromantic wedding proposal

Although the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles wedding was a fairytale wedding, the proposal was nothing near romantic.

A royal expert, Ingrid Seward shared details of the wedding proposal on her appearance on the Channel 5 documentary “Charles and Di: The Truth Behind Their Wedding”.

She claims that Prince Charles invited Diana over to Windsor Castle, and then led her to the nursey to pop the question.

Seward revealed that Diana “burst out laughing” from the wedding proposal, because he was very unromantic in asking for her hand in marriage, but soon agreed to be his wife.

“I think that was probably just her nerves. She didn’t think it was the most romantic of proposals but she had the proposal,” said Seward.

In an interview, Diana revealed more details about the marriage proposal.

“He said ‘Do you realize that one day you’ll be Queen?’ And I said ‘I love you so much, I love you so much.’ He said ‘Whatever love means.’ He said it then. So, I thought, that was great. I thought he meant it.”

Queen Elizabeth II is increasingly frail and unable to walk her corgis

The monarch recently pulled out of a Commonwealth service which has led to growing concerns over her health.

The cancellation was not brought on by any new illness, but over concerns that the Queen would find it difficult and physically taxing to stand for an hour at the service.

It is no secret that Queen Elizabeth is a huge lover of dogs, and in her lifetime, she has owned more than 30 corgis which she has sought solace in after the passing of her husband, Prince Charles.

Express has revealed that the monarch has not been able to walk her corgis and take them out of Windsor Castle since she spent the night in hospital last October.