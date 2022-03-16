‘Made for each other’ – DJ Zinhle can’t get enough of Murdah Bongz

Lerato Maimela

Bongani “Murdah Bongz” Mohasana and Ntombezinhle “DJ Zinhle” Jiyane have their fans and followers obsessing over their adorable relationship as the two cannot stop gushing over each other on their respective social media pages.

The two lovebirds recently dashed to Paris where major Amapiano festivals were taking place which gave mainstream South African DJ’s the opportunity to showcase their talents to Amapiano lovers who live in Europe.

Taking to social media, Zinhle posted a picture of Bongz from their trip to Paris, and captioned the post: “One thing about Murdah Bongz, he was made for me.”

On Sunday morning, a fashion fan shared some pictures of Bongani from Paris on their Twitter page, and the mother-of-two quoted the tweet by acknowledging that her partner does have great fashion sense and knows how to dress well.

The Twitter account shared more pictures of the Black Motion band member, and Jihane quoted the tweet with multiple heart eye’s emojis and she could not resist gushing over her bae.

According to the YouTube channel Surge Inc South Africa, the two musicians have had their traditional wedding, and Bongani has paid lobola for Ntombezinhle.

The YouTube channel alleges that a close friend of the couple leaked a picture from the ceremony which sees Zinhle wearing a long, traditional pink dress with a matching head wrap, while Murdah wore a formal jacket as a sign of respect.

The couple has not yet made any comments on the rumours, nor have they given their fans and followers any reason to believe that they did have a traditional wedding, but DJ Zinhle has made it clear on her reality television show DJ Zinhle: Unexpected that she and Bongz do plan on getting married some day.