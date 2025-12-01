Celebs And Viral

Mörda Bongz gifts his parents a new house

Lineo Lesemane

1 December 2025

Congratulations are in order.

DJ Zinhle and Mörda

DJ Zinhle and Mörda. Picture: Instagram

Music producer and DJ Mörda Bongz, real name Bongani Mohosana, has gifted his parents a new home.

The Horns of The Sun hitmaker shared the news on social media, posting a video showing his father and relatives celebrating the house.

“My support system,” Mörda captioned the video.

DJ Zinhle: ‘This is big’

His wife, Zinhle Jiyane, known professionally as DJ Zinhle, also shared pictures of the family at the new home.

“A huge congratulations and blessings to the Mohosana family on their new home. Mörda Bongz, you did it! God bless you. This is big,” Zinhle captioned the images on Instagram.

A few weeks ago, Mörda and Zinhle made headlines following infidelity allegations by social media blogger Musa Khawula on X.

In the post, Khawula claimed that Mörda was allegedly having an affair with a 22-year-old Johannesburg woman.

The couple did not address the allegations. However, Zinhle expressed her disappointment after Spreading Humour podcast presenter and singer Seemah Mangolwane called Mörda “a dog” for allegedly cheating on her.

“I have been trying to ignore all the stuff that’s been happening on social media and the disrespect that comes with it, but nothing hit me harder than someone calling my husband inja [a dog],” Zinhle said in a video reacting to the podcast.

Mörda and Zinhle have been together for five years and share a four-year-old daughter, Asante.

