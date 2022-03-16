MamMkhize pens a heartfelt birthday message to her son Andile Mpisane

Lerato Maimela

Grand celebrations are underway at the Mpisane household as South African musician and football player Andile Mpisane celebrates his 21st birthday.

Taking to social media, socialite and businesswoman Shauwn “MamMkhize” Mkhize shared a charming photograph of her son Andile, as well as a sweet birthday tribute to him in the caption of her post.

The tribute began with Shauwn wishing Andile an amazing day as he celebrates this milestone, and she applauded him for celebrating his birthday by helping and uplifting others.



MamMkhize also revealed that she refers to her son as “Andy Pandy”.

“A special good morning to my Prince @andilempisane10 who celebrates his birthday today. Happy birthday son-shine my Andy Pandy ,wishing you many more years to come. I pray for God’s favour and blessings upon your life. May all your wishes and aspirations become a reality.”

“I am super proud that you continue making your birthday about helping and uplifting others. A selfless quality that I most admire about you,” wrote MamMkhize.

The businesswoman ended off her tribute message by letting Mpisane know that he remains the center of her heart and that she has loves him dearly.

“You remain the centre of my heart and my love for you is more than any words could ever describe. I love you Mr Chairman,” said MamMkhize.

The 21-year-old musician recently took to his Instagram page to announce that he has been signed as an artist under Def Jam Recordings Africa, by sharing the announcement post which was originally posted by Def Jam Africa.

“It’s an incredible honour to welcome Royal AM Entertainment’s Andile Mpisane to Def Jam Recordings Africa,” said the caption of the post.

His addition to the roster comes at the same time that Major League DJs signed a deal with Atlantic Records in the UK.