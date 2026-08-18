‘Everything revolves around Sundowns’ – Kekana

"There's a lot of talk that's happening and people are questioning us," Kekana said.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana believes the Brazilians remain the team to beat despite Orlando Pirates ending their eight-year reign as Betway Premiership champions last season.

Sundowns had dominated the domestic league for eight consecutive seasons before Pirates finally dethroned them, leaving the Tshwane giants to begin a new campaign without the defending champions tag for the first time in nine years.

However, Kekana insists Sundowns’ record over the years means they remain the benchmark in South African football.

“They’re still chasing us because everything revolves around Mamelodi Sundowns. It shows the great work that we’ve been doing throughout the years,” he said during a press conference at Chloorkop ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Marumo Gallants.

“It’s a different time now that we’re not the defending champions but we’re still in the mix. I think it’s just a bit of pressure off us and that’s all it does, but we know that we’re chasing the league too this season.”

The Brazilians will be looking for a big statement win when they host Gallants at Loftus Versfeld in what will be their first home league match of the season.

Kekana believes a convincing victory would provide the confidence Sundowns need while also sending a message to their title rivals.

“We need it [big home win] because it’s a confidence thing but it’s also for us to stamp our authority,” Kekana added.

“There’s a lot of talk that’s happening and people are questioning us. It will be a big statement for us to start on a good note at home.”

Leaky Sundowns ‘not panicking’

Sundowns have also come under scrutiny for their defensive performances after conceding five goals in their last three matches across all competitions.

Their leaky defence is one of the big talking points heading into the game. Despite the concerns, Kekana insists the squad is not panicking, with set-pieces one of the areas they are working to improve.

“We don’t like conceding as defenders and set-pieces should be something we should enjoy defending and we’ve just been unfortunate this season,” the 33-year-old concluded.

“Maybe a lapse of concentration here and there but it’s something we’re working on and we want to get better bit it’s not something that’s making us panic in anyway but it’s just about us improving with how we deal with set-pieces.”