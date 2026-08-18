‘It is a dream come true’ – Maseko on Copenhagen transfer

"I am truly honored to get this opportunity, and it fills me with hunger and ambition," Maseko said.

Danish club FC Copenhagen have officially announced the signing of Bafana Bafana winger Thapelo Maseko from Betway Premiership side Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 22-year-old joins Copenhagen on a four-year contract to end weeks of speculation around his future following an outstanding FIFA World Cup campaign for Bafana.

Maseko was part of Bafana’s historic run at the world spectacle in North America. He scored the winning goal against South Korea to help South Africa reach the last 32 round of the tournament.

Maseko joins a list of former Bafana stars such as Sibusiso Zuma, Elrio van Heerden, Luther Singh who have all played for the Danish giants.

Copenhagen Director of Football, Kristjaan Speakman explained what the former SuperSport United attacker brings to the club.

“We’re building a balanced squad with different profiles and Thapelo is an exciting addition,” he said.

“He’s comfortable to play on both sides of the pitch and likes to attack space with and without the ball. His game is progressing and recent exposure at international level has shown his ability to play on the biggest stage.

“He’s been patient and shown a strong desire to join F.C. Copenhagen, it was a competitive process to acquire him, and we are very happy to welcome him into our group.”

After rediscovering his form during a loan spell at Cypriot side AEL Limassol last season, Maseko hailed the move as a proud moment in his football career.

“I am very proud of this agreement. It is a dream come true. To me, F.C. Copenhagen are a very special club. They are a club that is highly recognised internationally, and Zuma has told me so many great things about the club, the fans, and the city and I am looking forward to experiencing it all myself,” Maseko said.

“I am truly honored to get this opportunity, and it fills me with hunger and ambition. I have come here to make a difference and leave my mark on the club. I have big ambitions for the club and on a personal level. I came here to win. I am very excited to get out on the pitch and give everything I’ve got.”

Presenting our new South African lion…. Thapelo Maseko 🇿🇦🦁#fcklive pic.twitter.com/cgb68MPdrb — F.C. København (@FCKobenhavn) August 18, 2026

Maseko rose to prominence at SuperSport before earning a lucrative move to the Brazilians in 2023 where he initially did well before falling out of favour.