Cardoso not reading too much into Kaizer Chiefs draw

"I think what is important is that we're showing character to fight for results until the last minute," he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has played down the significance of their 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs, insisting it is too early to shape opinions about the Betway Premiership title race.

Sundowns were forced to settle for a point at FNB Stadium on Saturday after Cassius Mailula struck in the 75th minute to cancel out Langelihle Phili’s opener for Chiefs.

The result saw Amakhosi continue their promising start to the season, with two wins and a draw from their opening three league matches.

With Chiefs’ supporters hoping to see their side challenge for the premiership title this season, the performance against the African champions will only have strengthened that belief.

‘Too early to talk about league race

However, Cardoso believes there is still a long way to go and has urged his side to remain focused on matches in front of them.

“We came here to win the match and to state ourselves immediately with more points in the league as matches go by,” he said.

“But it’s very early to speak about that (league race). It’s a long way ahead of us but taking it match by match is the right approach to have.

“In this league matches are so tricky as you saw in the last one that we had to fight until the last minute and we did the same against Chiefs.”

Sundowns will have little time to dwell on the result as they prepare to face Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

Cardoso wants to see an improved performance from the Brazilians, by taking control of matches from the outset rather than relying on late fightbacks.

“I think what is important is that we’re showing character to fight for results until the last minute,” he reflected.

“But we should also show the same character to fight for results from the first minute. I don’t like to win matches at the end, I prefer that we win them from the beginning.

“Because that’s when teams can manage the context, the coach can manage players and even try tactical approaches by giving game time to others. I think it was important to also not lose the match.”

The encounter against Gallants will be Sundowns’ first home league match of the new season. The fixture was rescheduled to this week after the PSL granted Sundowns special leave from the opening round of premiership matches following the untimely passing of midfielder Jayden Adams.