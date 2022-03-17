Fans taken down memory lane as Amor Vittone turns 50

Renate Engelbrecht

Amor Vittone celebrated her 50th birthday yesterday and although she responded to birthday wishes on Facebook by saying it was an emotional day, the singer proves that age is just a number and that nothing can hold her back.

In a birthday post which was shared on her Facebook and Instagram feeds, a slideshow took followers and fans on a journey with numerous precious moments from her life, including school pictures, photos from beauty pageants and dances, family photos, travel memories and more.

“Happy 50th birthday, Amor! You were right in front of the queue when talents were handed out and we are proud that you are using them all fully. You are blessed and so privileged that you have been able to do and experience so much in 50 years (something many of us can only dream of). A video is too short to reflect on all your milestones, a movie would have worked better. Enjoy this video, your special day and year. We’re looking forward to the next 50 years! Happy golden birthday from all of us on your page with lots of love!”

Her golden birthday is certainly not preventing her from rising up to life’s challenges, including being a single mom and she has been actively juggling various balls in the air.

From her Amor Vittone clothing collection to shows that have been picking up, requiring her to travel more.

Amor has also been acting on 7de Laan on and off as Mariaan’s sister since 2016. Zelda is the complete opposite of the classy Mariaan, and Amor portrays the character’s loud and often misunderstood personality perfectly.

She recently posed in pics with the likes of Zak Hendricks and Meme Ditshego (the soapie’s famous Evelina who recently showed her face at last) and often tells her followers that she’s “learning scripts” or “on set.”

READ: Amor Vittone inherits only a TV from Joost, judge rules

Amor was spoiled with roses, balloons, chocolate, cake and bubbly on her birthday, and thanked everyone by saying: “Feeling so blessed today…thank you, to everyone, for all the beautiful wishes, loads of flowers and loads of love. Taking it easy today, and learning scripts for tomorrow. Love Amor.”