‘Klein Karoo’ actor’s daughter proves Afrikaans is a colourful language

Renate Engelbrecht

Actor and producer Tim Theron, one of the lead roles in the second Klein Karoo film which was screened online on 10 March during the buildup to kykNET’s annual Silwerskerm Festival, has taken to social media with his daughter’s hilarious, newfound word which was meant to send a message to her younger brother, loud and clear.

Trouble is, her brother can’t read just yet.

“When you passive-aggressively want to get back at your brother for irritating you, you write ‘mad words’ on his Paw Patrol stamp picture…because you know he can’t read,” Tim wrote in his caption.

“We obviously don’t use such crude language in our home (joke…we certainly swear sometimes) but that specific combo Sophia definitely didn’t hear from one of us. What do they teach the kids at school these days?” the actor asked.

In the post, the Klein Karoo actor held up his son’s picture filled with blue, pink and yellow Paw Patrol-themed stamps and at the bottom, in bright orange, the Afrikaans word which has even been written phonetically correct.

“Bonus points for the great phonetic spelling, though,” he said. “If we want to use ‘colourful’ language, it is still important to do it grammatically correct.”

Some parents might find it comforting to realise that sibling conflict and frustration takes place in other households too.

Watch another level of conflict unfold in Klein Karoo 2 as Tim’s character, Frans is forced to take a step back and re-evaluate his life after being left at the alter not once, but twice. In the film, his character is a 30-year-old documentary director, and he is seen playing alongside actresses Leandie du Randt and Marciel Hopkins.

Whether it’s in life or in love, conflict and frustration can often be expressed best with words and by the looks of things, colourful Afrikaans words might be your best bet!

The 10th Silwerskerm Festival will be taking place in Cape Town from 23 March.