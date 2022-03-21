PICS: Inside K Naomi and ‘Mr P’s’ glamorous traditional wedding

Xanet Scheepers

Media personality K Naomi and her fiancé Tshepo Phakathi finally tied the knot on Sunday afternoon.

The couple got engaged in October 2021 at the Gåte at Quoin Rock restaurant in Stellenbosch, Western Cape.

K Naomi took to her Instagram account at the time to share a short video clip of the romantic proposal.

“All I want to chase is beautiful dreams with you. A snippet of a beautiful moment…

I’m so grateful and truly blessed to be loved and to be embarking on this journey with the coolest guy on earth, my bestie! I prayed for you,” she captioned the post.

Two months after their engagement, K Naomi and Mr P became parents, welcoming their baby daughter in December 2021.

Sharing a picture of her and Mr P holding hands and a pair of white baby shoes, the television personality dedicated the post to welcoming her daughter into the world.

“Welcome to the world Princess! Thank you God for my beautiful and healthy baby. Thank you Mr P for my beautiful blessing… My heart in human form, so blessed and grateful for Baby P, little Ama!

Guys I’m a mommy now! Lol #AGodThing,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

The happy couple have now embarked on another exciting journey – spending the rest of their lives together as husband and wife.

Social media was abuzz on Sunday afternoon, with Mzansi’s A-listers sharing snaps of the glamorous traditional wedding.

The star-studded guest list included the likes of businesswoman and former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo, television presenter Pearl Modiadie, celebrity chef and television host Lorna Maseko, radio presenter Ayanda MVP, and television and social media personality Lasizwe Dambuza.

The couple exchanged vows in a ceremony attended by close friends and family in Houghton, Johannesburg.

The theme of the wedding was #agodthing and guests dazzled, putting their best fashion foot forward.

The bride was the star of the show, wearing a beautiful royal blue dress with black detailing. Her new husband, Mr P, looked equally dashing in white trousers and white shirt with light blue detailing.

Here are some of our favourite photos from K Naomi’s wedding:

Picture: Instagram

Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo / Picture: Instagram

Lasizwe Dambuza and Bobby Blanco / Picture: Instagram

Ayanda MVP and Lasizwe Dambuza with the bride and groom / Picture: Instagram