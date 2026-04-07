PICTURES: Mass wedding unites hundreds at International Pentecostal Holiness Church

More than 40 couples tied the knot on Sunday at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church headquarters in Zuurbekom on Gauteng's West Rand.
Brides wait in a waiting room during the Easter 2026 mass wedding ceremony at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) headquarters in Zuurbekom, Westonaria, on April 5, 2026. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)
Since 1962 the International Pentecostal Holiness Church IPHC has held mass weddings three times annually: on Easter Sunday, first Sunday of September (marking the IPHC New Year) and during the Christmas weekend in December.
Photographer Ilaria Finizio was there to document the event.
Couples walked down the aisle, some entering marriage for the first time, others embracing polygamous unions, and exchange vows in the presence of their families, the IPHC congregation, and under the spiritual guidance and blessing of His Grace, The Comforter FLG Modise.