PICTURES: Mass wedding unites hundreds at International Pentecostal Holiness Church

More than 40 couples tied the knot on Sunday at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church headquarters in Zuurbekom on Gauteng's West Rand.

Since 1962 the International Pentecostal Holiness Church IPHC has held mass weddings three times annually: on Easter Sunday, first Sunday of September (marking the IPHC New Year) and during the Christmas weekend in December.

Photographer Ilaria Finizio was there to document the event.

Couples walked down the aisle, some entering marriage for the first time, others embracing polygamous unions, and exchange vows in the presence of their families, the IPHC congregation, and under the spiritual guidance and blessing of His Grace, The Comforter FLG Modise.

A bride looks on in the waiting room during the Easter 2026 mass wedding ceremony at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) headquarters in Zuurbekom, Westonaria, on April 5, 2026. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)

Bridesmaids carry a bride’s dress. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)

Priests attend a welcoming ceremony for brides and grooms. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)

A guest holds the arm of bride Kwena Manyama (R) as they wait. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)

A guest gestures as they wait for the Easter 2026 mass wedding ceremony to begin. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)

A bride holds a bouquet of flowers. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)

Brides and grooms wait to enter the church. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)

Brides and grooms walk down the aisle. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)

A groom fixes his bride’s dress. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)

A general view of church members gathering. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)

A bride and the groom walk with their guests. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)

A bride (C) is escorted by other church members. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)

A new bride (L) and her groom’s first wife (C), eat while waiting in the waiting room. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)

A general view of a pin with the logo of the church. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)

MORE PICTURES: Nature photography at its best