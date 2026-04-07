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PICTURES: Mass wedding unites hundreds at International Pentecostal Holiness Church

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Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

4 minute read

7 April 2026

02:40 pm

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More than 40 couples tied the knot on Sunday at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church headquarters in Zuurbekom on Gauteng's West Rand.

Mass wedding at Zuurbekom

Brides wait in a waiting room during the Easter 2026 mass wedding ceremony at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) headquarters in Zuurbekom, Westonaria, on April 5, 2026. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)

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Since 1962 the International Pentecostal Holiness Church IPHC has held mass weddings three times annually: on Easter Sunday, first Sunday of September (marking the IPHC New Year) and during the Christmas weekend in December.

Photographer Ilaria Finizio was there to document the event.

Couples walked down the aisle, some entering marriage for the first time, others embracing polygamous unions, and exchange vows in the presence of their families, the IPHC congregation, and under the spiritual guidance and blessing of His Grace, The Comforter FLG Modise.

Mass wedding at Zuurbekom
A bride looks on in the waiting room during the Easter 2026 mass wedding ceremony at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) headquarters in Zuurbekom, Westonaria, on April 5, 2026. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)
Mass wedding at Zuurbekom
Bridesmaids carry a bride’s dress. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)
Mass wedding at Zuurbekom
Priests attend a welcoming ceremony for brides and grooms. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)
Mass wedding at Zuurbekom
A guest holds the arm of bride Kwena Manyama (R) as they wait. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)
Mass wedding at Zuurbekom
A guest gestures as they wait for the Easter 2026 mass wedding ceremony to begin. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)
Mass wedding at Zuurbekom
A bride holds a bouquet of flowers. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)
Mass wedding at Zuurbekom
Brides and grooms wait to enter the church. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)
Mass wedding at Zuurbekom
Brides and grooms walk down the aisle. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)
Mass wedding at Zuurbekom
A groom fixes his bride’s dress. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)
Mass wedding at Zuurbekom
A general view of church members gathering. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)
Mass wedding at Zuurbekom
A bride and the groom walk with their guests. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)
Mass wedding at Zuurbekom
A bride (C) is escorted by other church members. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)
Mass wedding at Zuurbekom
A new bride (L) and her groom’s first wife (C), eat while waiting in the waiting room. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)
Mass wedding at Zuurbekom
A general view of a pin with the logo of the church. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP)

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