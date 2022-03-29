Critics call Trevor Noah a hypocrite for consoling Will Smith and not Kanye

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Comedian Trevor Noah is well respected in his field and it came as no surprise when he shared a few words with Will Smith after the dramatic scenes on the Oscars stage this week.

On Tuesday morning (South African time), Will apologised to comedian Chris Rock for smacking him during the Oscars ceremony on Sunday evening.

“I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote on his Instagram apology.

ALSO READ: Will apologises to Chris Rock- Academy launches probe

During the ceremony, Smith was comforted by Denzel Washington, Bradley Cooper and Samuel L Jackson after the moment. Washington has been applauded for the words he shared with Will after he smacked Chris.

“At the highest moment be careful that’s when the devil comes for you,” Denzel told Will.

Noah was in the audience to witness the moment live, and tweeted his shock that it was all real and not scripted.

Wtaf????? That wasn’t scripted????? ????????????????????????????????— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 28, 2022

US media reported that The Daily Show host shared a few words with Smith, an actor he has interviewed on his show in the past.

The two celebrities had a long conversation at the Vanity Fair after-party, TMZ reports. Many photos circulated showing how Will was still emotional when he got to the party taking pictures with tears in his eyes. Trevor came up to the actor who won Best Actor for his role in King Richard.

The two shared a hug and tried to talk over the loud music at the event, and when their reported minute long conversation was done, they embraced and took some photos together.

It didn’t sit well with some when videos and images of Will celebrating and dancing at the Vanity Fair party circulated despite the drama hanging over his head.

While the internet is having an apoplectic fit over the normalization of violence Will Smith displayed to millions tonight, he’s over at the Vanity Fair after-party having a fantastic time. pic.twitter.com/RcojM7ekls— Toby Bartlett  (@tobybartlett) March 28, 2022

Critics of Noah brought up the issue he had with Kanye West after he criticised the rapper for the harassment towards his ex Kim Kardashian.

RELATED: Kanye West suspended from Instagram, Trevor Noah calls him out

Commentators called Noah a hypocrite for showing support for Will and not Kanye who has publicly struggled with his mental health.

“But Jada has alopecia, it was poor taste”



Kanye has bipolar but he was fair game for Trevor Noah and friends. pic.twitter.com/XzF1LnE549— Anglo Kate (@TruthRevInc) March 28, 2022

Kanye west in the Daily show audience waiting for Trevor Noah to say some stupid sh!t like… pic.twitter.com/KwTzz36LEx— 100 PEOPLE (@FLAM_rsa) March 28, 2022

And went to congratulate Will Smith for smacking Chris.



Now I understand why he said what he said about Kim and Kanye's relationship or should I say divorce. I don't know if you get where am getting.#trevornoah #Oscars2022 #WillAndChris #ChrisRock #WillSmithAndChrisRock pic.twitter.com/IKc3ED9kaD— E.gSekai (@MokwaiSekai) March 29, 2022