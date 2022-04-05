SK Khoza responds to distressing viral videos

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Disturbing videos of SK Khoza’s troubling behaviour went viral on social media on Monday and the actor has since spoken out about his behaviour.

The former The Queen Mzansi Magic actor was seen in a couple of videos wearing the same orange sweater and grey pants, trying to get into physical altercations with multiple people while appearing to be under the influence.

One of the videos was shot at a petrol garage where Khoza was being held back, looking visibly upset and aggressive, shouting in isiZulu, “Come here…come here little boy” whilst voices in the background can be heard laughing at his antics.

There is a small crowd of people watching on, whilst a woman is egging him on to fight this unknown person.

Marching on, Khoza is stopped by security. It is unclear how the altercation started and what spurred it on.

In another video, which appears to have been shot earlier in the day, the actor is heard slurring his words and shouting profanities at a man outside a hotel establishment. Other videos of a similar nature were also shared online.

The actor may have just responded to the videos which have raised concern amongst his fans.

He shared on his Instagram stories, “Maybe some of us were meant to live and be great in another lifetime and this one is not for us. #RAMADAN MUBARAK.”

The reaction from Twitter users has been divided, with some people viewing the videos as a meltdown and a possible cry for help, adding the videos were not humorous.

There were also allegations being thrown by commentators that Khoza appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Khoza said the videos were misinterpreted, as he was reacting to him being treated badly and he lost it. He said his Instagram post was written on purpose.

“When I said that maybe some of us are meant to be great in the next lifetime, it’s maybe that. It means maybe, if things are not great in this lifetime, maybe they will be great in the next,” he responded.

He denied he was on drugs, saying people are “talking nonsense”.

“I don’t do drugs, my family know that. I’ve taken drug tests in front of my family members. It’s literally one of those moments where I was rubbed the wrong way and I reacted, that’s that.”

The actor has been dogged in the past by many scandals which include abuse allegations, assaulting people such as a cashier and another viral video of him allegedly attending a sex party breaking lockdown regulations in July 2020.

In the videos, Khoza can be seen dancing and walking around the room with naked women, while others twerk. He apologised for his actions calling them “unacceptable.”