Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wed in Vegas amid pregnancy rumours

What happens in Vegas no longer seems to stay in Vegas as reality star Kourtney Kardashian and her rocker boyfriend Travis Barker are making headlines following a secret wedding in Vegas this past weekend.



Gossip site TMZ broke the story on Tuesday and reported that the pair had a wedding ceremony in the middle of the night at a wedding chapel in the notorious city.

“Kourtney and Travis walked into One Love Wedding Chapel around 1:30am Monday, only hours after he performed live at the Grammys. We’re told the two didn’t allow the venue to take any photos, bringing their own photographer and security instead,” reported TMZ.

Their wedding was officiated by an Elvis impersonator and there is even a marriage license, so everything is reportedly legit.

Daily Mail even has video footage of the pair stumbling into their hotel room in the early hours of the morning following their wedding night.

This is Kourtney’s first marriage and Travis’ third.

He proposed last October after they went public with their relationship just months earlier.

Kourtney has been plagued by pregnancy rumours after appearing on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy awards and her tummy did not look as flat as it normally does.

Some fans have suspected that this may be a side effect of fertility treatments that the couple may be undergoing after the trailer for their upcoming reality series features a voiceover of Kourtney saying: “Travis and I want to have a baby.”



This is accompanied by footage of them at a doctor’s office undergoing the necessary health checks before embarking on their parenting journey.

Kourtney has three children named Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Travis has two biological children – son Landon Barker and daughter Alabama Barker – as well as step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler.

