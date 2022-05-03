Chicco Twala jailed after pointing gun at City Power technician, calls arrest ‘a victory’

Citizen Reporter

Chicco Twala was reportedly arrested on Monday and is currently in police custody waiting to appear in court after what City of Joburg officials have labelled a “violent attack” on a City Power technician.

According to a statement issued by the City and MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Service Department Councillor Michael Sun “City Power technicians received reports of a multi-day power outage in the Blousbosrand area affecting several houses and despatched a team to repair the fault.”

In order to repair the fault and restore electricity to the affected homes, the councillor said power needed to be temporarily cut to a wider area so the technicians could work on the faults on Sunday, 1 May.

“Whilst the technicians were working, a Bloubosrand resident approached one technician and threatened him with violence should the team continue with their work. The resident went on to attack the technician and pointed a cocked pistol to the technician’s head to force him stop working,” he added.

According to Sun, “The resident in question in fact had power to his house but did not want the technicians to work on the faults affecting other residents in the area.”

Sowetan identified the resident in question as Chicco Twala after being present for his arrest on Monday.

After allegedly being threatened in this manner, the technicians reportedly fled the scene fearing for their lives and the outage remains unresolved.

City Power then reported the matter to the Douglasdale police on Monday with the assistance of the local ward councillor Mark van der Merwe.



“We understand that the suspect was arrested swiftly,” added Sun before condemning the acts of the resident who is due to appear in court soon.

“While we understand the frustrations of residents when it comes to power outages, we absolutely condemn this irrational violent behaviour,” Sun said.

My statement on the violent firearm incident involving @CityPowerJhb technicians and a well known celebrity this past weekend.



We absolutely condemn this behavior & hope the suspect faces the full might of the law.



Our technicians do not deserve to be intimidated and attacked! pic.twitter.com/4gFX3cseDJ— MMC Michael Sun (@MichaelSun168) May 3, 2022

“City Power technicians are constantly exposed to dangers to keep the lights on in Johannesburg. A gun-toting madman threatening anybody in the course of their duties is entirely unacceptable and must be dealt with the full might of the law.”



In a response to Sowetan regarding the matter, Twala said his arrest was a win for him.

“Finally I got arrested for pointing a toy gun to two men whom I thought were cable thieves who caused a blackout to six houses at my recording studios. My arrest is victory to me and defeat to all the evil people who portray me as a mafia who is behind the Senzo Meyiwa’s killing. My arrest is proof that I am not above the law…,” he wrote.

He also addressed the “haters on social media” whom he called out for saying that he “bribed judges, police including police minister Bheki Cele whom I don’t even know to protect my son.”

“Where will I get that kind of money to bribe all these powerful people? I am texting from my cell as we speak, waiting for my lawyers to bail me… To my haters have fun and celebrate my arrest,” he concluded.

Sun concluded by stating that his department, together with City Power, will ensure that the affected employees receive counselling and assistance.



“We will give full support to the police to ensure that the matter is investigated and the suspect prosecuted. As soon as the situation permits, City Power technicians will return to the area to continue with the delayed repairs.”



UPDATE:

The Randburg Magistrates’ Court has granted Twala R2,000 bail on Tuesday.

This after Twala’s appearance in the court facing charges of pointing something that resembles a firearm and common assault.

Twala was released on R2,000 bail and will return to court on 26 August after the case was postponed for further investigations.

