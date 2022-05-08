WATCH: 10 celebrity moms you should follow on TikTok

Citizen Reporter

With #MomTok garnering over 1.8 billion views globally, it’s safe to say that TikTok is truly a platform for everyone especially moms who know how to bring it.

In light of Mother’s Day on Sunday, it seems like the perfect time to acknowledge some amazing South African mothers who continue to rock on the app every day.

Whether they are businesswomen, actresses or full-time content creators, what unites these moms, is their love to share their personal lives and experiences authentically.

Here’s 10 of our favourite South African celeb moms you should follow on TikTok:

Loot Love

Radio personality Luthando “LootLove” Shosha, a momof twins uses her TikTok to share moments with her toddler daughters.

One of her recent posts describes the peak of toddler madness with a story of an incident with one of her daughters.

When they are not having such moments, Loot Love shares videos of herself playing with her girls or dressing up like a boss.

Olwethu Leshabane

One of TV host and award Winning Media Entrepreneur, Olwethu Leshabane’s greatest joys is motherhood which is why she has continued to share these moments in her blog, The Art of a Superwoman, for years.

Now on TikTok too, she continues to post tell-it-all videos of what it’s like to be a boy mom of three.

She has learned to match their energy with fun playdates but of course, makes time for herself and all things glam too.

Connie Ferguson

Actress Connie Ferguson continues to post videos of herself jumping onto trendy TikTok challenges, she has quickly become one of TikTok’s coolest mums.

Furthermore, this fitness fanatic loves to share workout sessions and fun moments with her family doing what they do best – dancing!

Manaka Ranaka

Actress Manaka Ranaka’s recent post tagging #MomsOfTikTok sees her answer questions relating to motherhood.

While she loves to share videos from her fun set life with her other colleagues, followers of Manaka can also expect to see posts with her family from time to time.

Bontle Moloi

With nearly 1 million followers on TikTok, South African actress, television presenter, radio personality, dancer, choreographer, singer and model Bontle Moloi remains true to herself. And who is she?

A cool mum who is always willing to drop a dance move or two. Aside from that, Bontle also loves to share content that includes memes and fashion.

Rami Chuene

South African actress, author, singer, and presenter known for her soapie roles as Thato on e. tv’s Scandal! Rami Chuene brings it all to the platform.

One of her recent posts features one of her grandkids doing the #dropitchallenge. In addition to taking part in challenges, she also loves to feature her time with family and friends.

Pearl Thusi

Actress Pearl Thusi loves posting videos that demonstrate her lip-syncing skills as well as her sense of humour and glam side. Now and then, we also get to see her daughters in her content.

Phindile Gwala

Actress Phindile Gwala’s content and personality on TikTok is quite different from what her fans would see on-screen when she’s acting. Via her TikTok page, the actress loves to show off another side of her personality, sharing content that features various sounds, dance sessions and lip-syncing which sometimes includes her daughter.

Londie London

While the musician and Real Housewives of Durban star has featured her son in some of her TikTok challenges, her content primarily focuses on dance and comedic lip-sync. With nearly 300 000 followers on TikTok, Londie also uses the platform to share snippets of her work.

Denise Zimba

South African actress, singer, dancer and presenter, most known for her role as Mary Gumede in the soap opera Generations: The Legacy brings her humorous side to the platform through various comedic videos. However, she also loves to feature adorable exclusives with her daughter.