Somizi opens up about falling out with yet another friend

Kaunda Selisho

Reality star Somizi Mhlongo has lost yet another friend and he has finally opened up about how he felt about it.



This week’s episode of his show, Living The Dream With Somizi, trended after Somizi confirmed what fans had long suspected, that he and former fellow Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi are no longer friends.



The end of their friendship is owed to her reaction to the numerous allegations levelled against him.



Speaking to his new confidante, Vusi Nova, Somizi said he was shocked and disappointed but that “It is what it is.”

He added that he learned that “when people show you who they are, believe them.”



A post by Unathi from September 2021 flashed across the screen as he spoke showing her reaction to R. Kelly’s conviction.

“To all my friends who think you’re going to continue playing R Kelly in my presence. Today it stops. No more philosophical bull shit about you separating the genius from the monster. It stops today hmkay……Unless you love being a trigger,” she wrote in her caption.



“Fresh, Euphonik and Somizi are still your friends even after being accused of what they are being accused of. Double standards,” commented Instagram user @nico_sabc4 to which Unathi responded “who said they’re my friends? We’re also not friends you and I.”

Guys how did unathi betray somizi I am lost #LTDWSOMIZI— MrIntension (@IntensionMr) May 11, 2022

The show also showed a flashback to the moment he was accused of retaliating against an acquaintance for not receiving sexual favours in exchange for a public appearance. Speaking about the two incidents, Somizi claimed that being suspected in both instances was “emotionally taxing.”



The show cuts back to his initial conversation with Vusi Nova in which he addressed the possibility – at the time of filming – of having to return to Idols SA and having to work alongside her.

Is Somizi the reason why Unathi is not back on Idols, did he say “it’s either me me or her”#LTDWSOMIZI— I am Melanin (@thabzamy) May 11, 2022

Somizi also said he would not give producers an ultimatum in order to push them to choose between him and Unathi because he is not the type of person to “take bread away from somebody who feeds her kids and family and stuff.”



However, he also told Vusi that he would keep things professional but that he never wants to speak to her again and that she must never even look at him.

Fans reacted to the revelation, noting that this was the third famous friend he had publicly fallen out with after Bonang Matheba and TT Mbha.

Somizi has had a fall out with almost every single previous industry friends of his, from TT, bo Bonang to bo Unathi… If you keep on losing close friends like that clearly the problem is you, but he thinks everyone is out to get him #LTDWSOMIZI— Well (@SebataThwaneSK) May 11, 2022

I love Somizi Mara uhlanyela u Unathi. Hayibilo #LTDWSOMIZI— Stagaro (@Stagaro1) May 11, 2022

Whomever said this season is all about PR was on the money, cause that Unathi saga convinced me ,somizi said nothing at all talking about trending ,showing screen shots of something else then go back to talking abt unathi kodwa the screenshots are of a guy ..a lot #LTDWSOMIZI— Anna Delvey Foundation ????️‍???? (@bankablekid) May 11, 2022

People saying they're disappointed at Unathi but were never disappointed by Somizi when he betrayed Bonang. The very same Somizi who betrayed many people in his life. Some they fixed things and some they didn't…. stop being hypocrites #LTDWSOMIZI— Tšhegofatšo ???????????? (@MaabuleM) May 11, 2022

You gotta give it to Unathi, its so hard to stand your ground when everyone else is on 1 side. Nd we love Somizi but truth must be told????. He ddnt even deny beating his ex, so????????‍♀️. I dnt get why he’s upset. U can love ur friends nd be truthful at the same time #LTDWSOMIZI— just Zee (@Zizipho_Majama) May 11, 2022

