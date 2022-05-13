Who’s choosing this year’s Miss SA Top 30?

Renate Engelbrecht

The Miss South Africa Top 30 is due to be revealed live on the Miss South Africa app on Monday, 16 May at 7PM and these are the judges who will choose them:

Previous judge and Miss South Africa 2015, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni

Body positive activist, Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz

Business dynamo, Koo Govender

Fashion designer, Khosi Nkosi

Businesswoman and award-winning editor, Makhosazana Zwane-Siguga

Actor, Simoné Nortmann

Actor and television personality, Thando Thabete.

Miss South Africa is presented by Weil Entertainment in association with M-Net, Mzansi Magic, Sun International and Brand South Africa and by the sound of it, identifying the Miss South Africa Top 30 was no easy task.

Simoné Nortmann said in an Instagram post that she literally jumped out of her skin when she was asked to join the selection panel.

“If you know me, I’ve always been a little obsessed with this competition. Apart from the fact that it has always been a dream of mine to become Miss SA when I was a little girl doing beauty pageants with a mullet (swipe to see the magic), I also remember how me and my mom used to place bets on who would win, then invite our neighbours and put out snacks to watch the crowning event. My interest and passion never subsided.”

She says to this day, she believes that the Miss South Africa platform has the potential and platform to change the world.

“They are all leaders and role models, servants. A woman of good character, social conscience, who exudes kindness, wisdom, authenticity.”

Of the 30 women chosen, Nortmann says: “This is such a strong group of women, evident by the long hours it took to select the Top 30. I can’t wait to meet them face to face to find out the next Miss SA who will blow the nation away with her charisma, leadership skills, authenticity, relatability, intelligence and kindness.”

READ: ‘Miss SA is abusive’: Drama as Lalela Mswane set to represent SA at Miss Supranational 2022

Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni says: “Being part of the Miss South Africa judging panel is always such an honour for me because I am part of a group of incredibly powerful women that are sitting together and choosing the next ambassador for South Africa. This is essentially a woman that will go on to represent us internationally. Sitting on this panel is something I do not take for granted. I understand that this is a huge job interview and I always encourage the entrants of the pageant to treat it as such.”

Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz. Image: Supplied

Lusty Horwitz says that she was blown away by the calibre of entrants this year and that she is looking for a dynamic young woman who inspires others. “She must demonstrate a fierce commitment to her advocacy and be authentic in her pursuit of the crown.”

Koo Govender, CEO of Dentsu says as a strong advocate for women empowerment, her association with Miss South Africa is completely aligned with her personal values and passion for the upliftment of women.

Koo Govender. Image: Supplied

Khosi Nkosi says this year’s entrants showcased the vast facets of South Africa as a country and how much impact the pageant holds in changing the lives of the entrants.

Khosi Nkosi. Image: Supplied

True Love Magazine’s Editor in Chief, Makhosazana Zwane-Siguga says: “The pageant has grown to reflect the mood and values of a beautiful nation, united in our diversity. I’m proud to have been part of a panel to present South Africa with the 30 young women who represent the best in all of us.”

Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa. Image: Supplied

Thando Thabethe adds: “Miss SA has proven to be a platform that celebrates women from all backgrounds and has solidified the idea that beauty isn’t a mould that one has to fit into. The women we have seen so far have been simply exceptional and I cannot wait to help change another young woman’s life.”

Thando Thabethe. Image: Supplied

Download the Miss South Africa app from the Apple App Store or Google Play store for free and stay updated with the latest news regarding Miss South Africa 2022. You can also pay R49.99 for the Top 30/10 Journey bundle, giving you access to the exclusive Miss South Africa club. This will also allow you to watch key announcements as they take place, including The Top 30 reveal on 16 May, all the Top 30 interviews and the Top 10 reveal.