Inside Boity’s birthday celebrations with Anton

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Boitumelo ‘Boity’ Thulo and her partner Anton Jeftha’s relationship is getting stronger, and the couple recently celebrated the female rapper’s birthday in style.

Boity shared pictures of her lavish soiree for her 32nd birthday at Ellerman House, a villa in Cape Town, on her Instagram account.

With a glass of champagne in hand and her man by her side, Boity said she couldn’t have “asked for a better celebration.”

The media personality shared several pictures of herself and Anton looking loved up and sharing a kiss for the camera, including beautiful images of the location, the view, and a custom-made gold decorated cake.

Boity has been celebrating her birthday in style since 28 April. The couple have vacationed at O Two Hotel in Cape Town, as the city seems to be their residency for good times and a fun escape.

Anton took to social media to wish his partner a happy birthday. The pair have been together for about a year.

He wrote: “Happy birthday beautiful. You’ve come leaps and bounds since the last pic on this swipe. I’m grateful that I get to still experience all facets of you. The happy, serious, the mad, the goofy! you’re so wonderful and just look at your face ( just look at it). The epitome of beauty inside and out.

“Have the best year ever and may your life continue to be a series of pleasant surprises around each corner. You are loved, favoured and supported. And a blessing to SO many. Happy birthday.”

The BT Signature (alcoholic beverage) co-founder and her Legacy South Africa actor, kept their relationship quiet in the beginning. They teased their fans and media about whether or not they were dating for months but eventually went official in November last year.