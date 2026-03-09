Bathu teams up with Boity Thulo on a new sneaker range

Thulo said her partnership with Bathu felt natural because of a long-standing connection with the brand.

Media personality Boity Thulo has been announced as the official ambassador for South African sneaker brand Bathu’s latest collection, The Volt Pack.

The new range was unveiled at a launch event at the Luxx Venue in Sandton last Thursday.

The collection features bold new designs and colourways aimed at reflecting the evolving style of Bathu customers.

Speaking at the event, Thulo said she was proud to represent the brand.

“I’m proud to be part of a brand that resonates with South Africans and celebrates authenticity,” she said.

She added that the Volt Pack embodies the brand’s focus on inclusivity and meeting customer needs.

“They know what they want and they don’t dally dally around whatever it is that is presented to them. They don’t just take anything, they are very specific, and they speak their mind,” she said.

“It’s all about authenticity. It’s all about giving and hearing what it is that they want and giving them exactly that.”

Partnership with Bathu

Thulo said her partnership with Bathu felt natural because of a long-standing connection with the brand.

“I’ve always had a friendship with Bathu. I feel like I am a friend of the brand,” she said.

She said the company’s story of humble beginnings resonated with her own journey.

“It represents a story of humble beginnings… and then getting out of there and walking that journey.”

Brand evolution

Bathu founder Theo Baloyi said the Volt Pack reflects the company’s ongoing evolution.

“One thing about our business is that we actually take data very seriously,” he said.

“We try to listen to our consumers. And consumer, we always say that feedback is direction.”

Baloyi said customer feedback is central to shaping Bathu’s products.

“We listen closely to the consumer, and that keeps us relevant all the time,” he added.

