PICS: A CEO, lawyer and vet – meet the Miss SA Top 30 2022 finalists  

While the majority of finalists are from Gauteng, four finalists are from KwaZulu-Natal, the province of the current reigning Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane, and three from Miss Universe and Miss SA 2019, Zozibini Tunzi’s home province of Eastern Cape. There is also one finalist from Limpopo, Miss South Africa 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida’s home province.

On choosing the Top 30 finalists, one of the judges, South African actress, TV personality and Radio DJ Thando Thabethe said the women they have seen so far are exceptional.

Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, who was crowned Miss SA 2015 said being part of the Miss South Africa judging panel is always such an honour for her.

Here are your Miss SA Top 30 2022 finalists:

Alyssa Smith, 24, from Pietermartizburg in KwaZulu-Natal, is a corporate lawyer, specialising in private equity fund formation.

Alyssa Smith

Anarzade Omar, 23, is from Crown Gardens, Johannesburg, Gauteng. She has a BA in Strategic Communication in Marketing from the University of Johannesburg and works as a Social Media Manager at a digital marketing agency. She also runs a small online sushi business which she launched during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Anarzade Omar

Ayanda Thabethe, 22, from Maritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, is currently pursuing a degree in dietetics and human nutrition.

Ayanda Thabethe

Ayanda Tloti, 24, from Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape has a Bachelor of Technology in Fine Art and has had the opportunity to hold exhibitions at museums and art galleries.

Ayanda Tloti

Bethany Damonse, 24, comes from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape and is currently doing her community service year as a veterinarian in Pretoria.

Bethany Damonse

Bianca Bezuidenhout, 23, is from Cape Town in the Western Cape. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing Communications at the AAA School of Advertising.

Bianca Bezuidenhout

Boniswa Mapisa, 27, lives in Alberton in Gauteng, and is in her final year of an LLB degree through the University of South Africa. She has her own YouTube channel where she offers advice on hair care and also has her own line of hair care products.

Boniswa Mapisa

Chuma Matsaluka, 24, from Nyanga in Cape Town in the Western Cape is a fashion model and content creator with a triple major degree from the University of Cape Town. She is studying for an honours degree in anthropology.

Chuma Matsaluka

Fortunate Mabeleng, 25, is from Potchefstroom in the Free State and is a forensic science graduate from the University of the Free State. She works as a tutor and part-time reception administrator and is training to be a forensic officer.

Fortunate Mabeleng

Itumeleng Parage, 22, comes from Central Western Jabavu in Soweto, Gauteng, and is a Bachelor of Law student with a Bachelor of Arts (law major) degree from the University of Witwatersrand.

Itumeleng Parage

Keaoleboga Nkashe, 26, from Itsoseng, in the Ngaka Modiri Molema district in the North West province is a post-graduate student, freelance model and kindergarten teacher.

Keaoleboga Nkashe

Lebogang Mahlangu, 26, from Soshanguve in Tshwane, Gauteng, works for a multinational FMCG company as a procurement specialist. She has a BSc Food Science degree from Stellenbosch University.

Lebogang Mahlangu

Lehlogonolo Machaba, 25, from Oskraal in the North West province is a fashion model, LGBTQI activist and has a National Diploma in Fashion from the Tshwane University of Technology.

Lehlogonolo Machaba

Lisanne Lazarus, 26, from Amanzimtoti, Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal, holds a degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Durban University of Technology, where she graduated cum laude and received the Dean’s Merit Award.

Lisanne Lazarus

Luvé Meyer, 25, from Brackenfell in Cape Town in the Western Cape has a Bachelor of Health Science and Social Services degree and an honours degree in psychology from the University of South Africa and is a full-time model and small business co-owner.

Luvé Meyer

Luyanda Zuma, 20, from Maritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, is an international model, entrepreneur and a final year Bachelor of Live Performance student at AFDA.

Luyanda Zuma

Misqah Snyders, 26, from Kensington in Johannesburg, Gauteng, is an LLB graduate from the University of Johannesburg, currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology at Eduvos. She owns a small online clothing brand and loves all things fashion.

Misqah Snyders

Mphoentle Plaatjie, 25, from Waldrift, Vereeniging in Gauteng, is a governance trainee with a Master of Law degree from the University of Cape Town.

Mphoentle Plaatjie

Naledi Matabane, 26, from Tembisa in Gauteng has a post-graduate Diploma in Accounting Science and is currently a trainee auditor at a large audit firm.

Naledi Matabane

Ndavi Nokeri, 23, from Tzaneen in Limpopo has a BCom Investment Management degree from the University of Pretoria and is currently working for an asset management firm in Cape Town.

Ndavi Nokeri

Nompumelelo Mampholo, 26, from Diepkloof, Gauteng, is a real estate agent and founder and CEO of Conqueres Connect, a youth-owned waste management and recycling solutions company.

Nompumelelo Mampholo

Nthabiseng Kgasi, 26, from Protea Glen in Soweto, Gauteng, graduated with a Marketing and Communications-Media degree and Honours Degree in Communications-Media Studies from IIEMSA and currently works as a marketer for a large telecommunication company.

Nthabiseng Kgasi

Pearl Ntshehi, 25, from Tshwane, Gauteng, is a candidate attorney and has BCom Law, BCom Honours and LLB degrees.

Pearl Ntshehi

Shevon Periera, 25, from Roodekrans, Johannesburg, Gauteng, graduated with a BCom Entrepreneurship degree through the University of Pretoria and currently works as a model as well as a business consultant at a medical aid company.

Shevon Periera

Stacy Gossayn, 25, from Viljoenskroon in the Free State has a BSc degree in Human Movement Sciences and Physiology and works as a surgical orthopaedic medical representative.

Stacy Gossayn

Tamsyn Jack, 25, from Somerset West in the Western Cape, is an entrepreneur working with some of South Africa’s leading start-ups and small businesses. She graduated with a Food Science Degree from the University of Stellenbosch.

Tamsyn Jack

Thulani Ndzotyana, 24, from New Brighton in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, works as a senior artist agent, social media manager and model. She is also studying for a BCom Law degree.

Thulani Ndzotyana

Tlotlo Mabiletsa, 27, who is representing Gauteng, has a BSc degree in Human Physiology from the University of Pretoria. She is an intern at a global pharmaceutical company based in Johannesburg.

Tlotlo Mabiletsa

Tyhler Duimpies, 23, from Beaufort West in the Western Cape, holds an NQFL 4 and 5 in Marketing Management and works as a marketing volunteer.

Tyhler Duimpies

Zoey Seboe, 22, from Midrand in Gauteng is a model while also studying for a law degree at Eduvos.

Zoey Seboe

The Top 10 will be announced on 13 June via the Miss South Africa App. In the meantime, South Africans can vote for their favourite in the Top 30 either on the App or at www.misssa.co.za.

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers.