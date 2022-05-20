Bonang still at war with management firm CSA and owner Davin Phillips

Lerato Maimela

Television personality and former radio presenter Bonang Matheba is still in an ongoing legal fight with her former management company, and the outcome of the battle seems to be in her favour.

The business feud began late last year when the television presenter took to Twitter to share some shocking revelations about her former management firm, Celebrity Services Africa (CSA).

Bonang told her fans and followers that she had terminated her contract with the firm, and that she has instructed her attorneys to institute criminal proceedings against them.

In a statement, the management company said Bonang is “currently in breach of multiple contracts with various clients as she has been derelict to these brands and indeed her own for the past six months”.

The former radio presenter took to Twitter on Thursday evening to rant about CSA as well as the owner of the management firm without giving much information or any updates on their ongoing legal battle.

Matheba started off by telling her fans and followers that she cannot wait to disclose information about Davin Phillips and everything he put her through.

Can’t wait to tell you guys about this monster ——> @DavinPhillips.— Bonang Matheba ???? (@Bonang) May 19, 2022

She then went on to express how Phillips has put her and her family through hell in the past two years, and that she will no longer be dealing with him in private, but will be publicly exposing the treatment she has been getting from him and his company.

One thing I WILL do, is stand up for myself!!! PUBLICLY!! I’ve had ENOUGH!! You’ve put me and my family through HELL the last 2 years!! And clearly being decent behind closed doors, isn’t the language you understand ANYMORE!!! I’m going to FIGHT!! Watch me!! @DavinPhillips— Bonang Matheba ???? (@Bonang) May 19, 2022

Queen B then made allegations through her posts that Phillips had been trying to steal her alcoholic beverage company, House of BNG, from her, and that she is not the first person to receive this kind of unfair treatment as there are many other black creatives who he has stolen from in the past.

….15 years of my HARD work! You think you can swoop in and STEAL from me?!! It will be a cold day in HELL my diye!! @DavinPhillips ❤️— Bonang Matheba ???? (@Bonang) May 19, 2022