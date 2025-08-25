Bonang Matheba launches BNG cocktails at local restaurant [PICS]

Bonang Matheba hosted an intimate House of BNG cocktails and sushi pairing at La Parada in Midrand.

Presenter and businesswoman Bonang Matheba has proven yet again why she is South Africa’s ultimate lifestyle curator.

This past weekend, she hosted an intimate lunch for close friends and media at La Parada in Midrand, where guests were treated to a first-hand sensory journey of sushi and sparkling wine pairings, alongside her newly developed BNG cocktails, now proudly featured on the restaurant’s cocktail menu.

BNG cocktail. Picture: Supplied.

“It was an afternoon filled with joy and sushi,” Bonang beamed. “What made it extra special was watching guests create the cocktails for themselves and experience what they taste like in such a vibrant setting.”

Umami effect: Sushi and sparkling wine create culinary magic

BNG cocktail. Picture: Supplied.

The highlight of the afternoon was exploring the science and indulgence behind sushi and sparkling wine pairings. Sushi is rich in umami, the savoury “fifth taste” found in seafood, soy sauce and nori.

When paired with Method Cap Classique (MCC) wines like the BNG Brut Rosé, the result is an “umami synergy” of flavours heightened and balanced in a way that elevates both food and drink.

“Marrying the fragrant, fruitful bouquet of our vibrant Brut Rosé with sushi creates pure magic,” Bonang shared. “Every bite and sip delivers happiness on a plate.”

La Parada’s head chef, Sakihle Ngcomo, agreed: “The wine’s rich fruit profile complements the spicy and savoury elements of our sushi, while its effervescence cuts through fried components, creating the perfect balance.”

The perfect pairings

BNG pairings. Picture: Supplied

Guests tucked into curated pairings that brought the magic to life:

Salmon California Roll – The Brut Rosé’s acidity and subtle yeasty character enhanced the salmon’s richness while amplifying the creamy avocado.

Tuna Crunch – Panko-crusted tuna found balance against the wine’s crisp acidity, offsetting cream cheese and deep-fried textures with refreshing finesse.

Calamari Sushi – The sparkling wine’s bright fruit notes harmonised with smoky grilled calamari and rich tempura sauce.

South African success story

Bonang Matheba. Picture: Supplied

Since its 2019 launch, the brand has become a symbol of luxury and celebration. From gracing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration to the Miss SA pageant, the MCC brand has cemented its place at iconic moments.

“The House of BNG has always been my passion project,” Bonang said. “Champagne is my favourite drink, so creating my own MCC was a dream come true. I’m thrilled by the brand’s growth and our commitment to innovation.”

Her collaboration with wine master Jeff Grier ensures only the finest Stellenbosch grapes are used.

