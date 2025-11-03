Fashion And Beauty

Bonang Matheba to host Miss Cosmo 2025 Grand Finale in Vietnam

Lineo Lesemane

3 November 2025

The event will take place in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in December.

Bonang Matheba

TV and radio presenter, Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram/@bonang_m

South African media personality Bonang Matheba has been announced as the official host of the Miss Cosmo 2025 Grand Finale and Beauty Music Festival.

The event, which celebrates beauty, music and global excellence, will take place in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on Saturday, 20 December.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Miss Cosmo Organisation said Matheba is a fitting choice for the role.

“An icon of African entertainment and global pageantry, Bonang Matheba brings her signature elegance, confidence, and commanding stage presence to this prestigious celebration of beauty and purpose,” the organisation said.

“With an illustrious career as a television presenter, radio host, entrepreneur, and author, she remains one of the most influential figures in African media today.”

Bonang: A seasoned host on global stages

Matheba is no stranger to major international and local stages.

She has previously hosted Miss South Africa, the MTV Europe Music Awards pre-show, the Earthshot Prize Awards, and many other high-profile events.

She also took to social media to express her excitement about hosting the Grand Finale & Beauty Music Festival of Miss Cosmo 2025.

