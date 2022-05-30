SARS auctions off Somizi’s luxurious furniture

Citizen Reporter

South African media personality and Idols SA judge, Somizi Mhlongo found himself in hot water with SARS as his furniture was reportedly auctioned off recently to pay off his tax debt.

Twitter gossip blogger Musa Khawula took to social media on Sunday evening to reveal that Mhlongo owes SARS over R3 million.

It is reported that Somizi Mhlongo owes SARS R3 million.



According to Sunday World, Sandton North sheriff, Kgomotso Mohahlele said in a notice of sale that she had put the media personality’s furniture to be auctioned off in an attempt to get the funds he owed for failing to pay R3.5 million in tax debt which he has been owing since 2014.

Some of the items auctioned off from Somizi’s home included kitchen appliances such as a fridge, washing machine and a dishwasher, cutlery and crockery, as well as coffee tables and ornaments, amongst many other items.

“Samsung washing machine, a white sculpture (Guman Head), Le Creuset bowl, three plastic bar chairs, two red human statues, a Hisense television set with a remote, a Smeg dishwasher, two brass painted coffee tables, one Carrol Boyes knife set with stand, a Carrol Boyes bowl, five various Le Creuset pots, a Gold Air-gas heater, a DeLonghi oil heater, a Samsung fridge, a silver kitchen bowl, three glass vases, eight cushions, a sleeper couch, a wooden TV stand with drawers, dining chairs and a table and knife set with stand,” said the notice.

Before Mholongo and his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung got the chance to exchange wedding vows in a luxurious wedding ceremony, they sold their broadcasting rights to Bar Leader TV to have their big day showcased publicly.

According to a letter seen by Sunday World, the pair was meant to receive the amount of R1.5 million from the deal, but have still not been paid by Bar Leader TV’s owner, Manqele.

When they sought legal assistance to get their money paid to them through their trust account, Manqele responded by saying that he was instructed by SARS not to pay Somizi.

Sunday World also revealed that Manqele had received a letter from SARS asking him to send the R1.5 million directly into their account, and was also asked to send them proof of payment once the transaction was done.