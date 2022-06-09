‘I will defend myself’ – SK Khoza’s ex breaks her silence on alleged abuse

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The former The Queen Mzansi Magic actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has made headlines once again for all the wrong reasons.

His ex fiancée Ayanda Hlongwane has made damming allegations against him, saying he was abusive during their relationship.

The former couple got engaged in December 2020 but broke up in October 2021. Ayanda hasn’t spoken out since their break-up but did open a case against the actor which went to court. This week, she decided to break her silence.

In an interview Khoza did with real estate star TT Mbha on his Instagram Live platform Amatya wellness, the actor claims he has appeared in court six to seven times after Ayanda alleged she was physically abused by him.

Khoza says he found it strange that “nobody” called him to find out if the allegations were true. He further claimed Ayanda had to be subpoenaed to appear in court.

“Do people know when Ayanda arrived in court, all she did, was to want sign [papers] to drop the charges and reconcile with me?” he said.

SK says he has messages that will paint a different picture, but won’t expose them because he’s “not that type of person.”

Ayanda listed the reasons on why she is speaking out on her Instagram account, her version of events, and text exchanges between herself and SK. She also shared images showing alleged injuries she suffered at the hands of the actor.

“1. I only dropped the charges because he asked for mediation and there’s the letter from his lawyer. My lawyer was communicating with me and did tell me that I’ll go to court only when I’m needed and that was when I went to sign that I agree to the meditation.

“2. I suffered all of this because I asked for help in dealing with his abuse that led to my miscarriage and the other side of his life that I found out about. It’s weird how with every person he has been with, they are portrayed as crazy and yena he has proof but is just not that person to expose them, as he now says that about me. Even if they were crazy, you drove them to that point. Talk about screenshots. I [got] more from everyone who finally also came up and showed me what was going on.”

She further went on to say: “As if you’re abuse was not enough. Now you want to dictate how I should heal and handle this by asking why I didn’t talk or come out to talk about this. I’ve been trying to deal with this privately and the way I see best fit for me not for clout.”

Ayanda concluded: “I may not be able to fight you physically but I will defend myself because this is still emotional abuse.”

SK Khoza was embroiled in another scandal earlier this year when his intoxicated behaviour went viral on Twitter, with videos of him trying to get into altercations with random people raising concern.