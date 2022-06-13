‘Hands off Thomas and Skhumba’– Kaya listeners don’t want the radio duo axed

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Fan favourites on the radio station Kaya 959, radio personality Thomas Msengana and comedy star Skhumba Hlophe, will reportedly receive the axe from their breakfast show.

Sunday reports claimed the dynamic duo may be fired by the station due to poor ratings and an inability to attract advertisers.

The Sunday World claimed Thomas and Skhumba were removed from their breakfast slot by Kaya 959 management.

However, on Monday morning the pair performed their duties as hosts, while the publication further claimed negotiations are underway on whether or not to extend their contracts.

The tabloid quoted two staffers, in which one claimed Thomas and Skhumba were hanging on a tight rope because they didn’t attract “Afropolitian” listeners and are not aligned with the general listeners of Kaya and advertisers.

The other staffer said Skhumba was supposed to be the only one leaving as they believe he’s a talented comedian, however, this has not translated to radio.

Another staffer claimed management informed the radio duo if they are given a second chance, they may be moved to a weekend slot or the graveyard slot.

“If they fail to find each other, they will, unfortunately, have to leave at the end of this month,” the source claimed.

The Citizen has reached out to the Kaya media team for comment and is still waiting for a response.

Kaya 959 listeners have shared they are not happy with how the management has handled the rumours as they would not like to see Thomas and Skhumba go. When The Citizen caught up with the two last year, they said the response from the audience had been amazing as their morning show was widely applauded.

