Musa Mseleku talks about the battle with his wives to take on wife No. 5

Lerato Maimela

In the fifth season of Uthando Nes’thembu, businessman and polygamist Musa Mseleku hinted that he was seeing another woman outside of his polygamous marriage, and that he was considering making her his fifth wife.

Although it is expected for a polygamist to take on many wives throughout his life, the businessman received backlash from his four wives because he had promised that he would not get married again.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the reality television star said he has not yet been given the go ahead by his wives to take on another makoti, but he intends to keep trying and persuading them until they all give in and agree.

“I have called a number of meetings, both collectively and individually.

“My plan is to keep presenting the same thing in different ways or persuade [them], up until I get a collective agreement – in a sense that everyone is happy about it because I wouldn’t want anyone to leave me because of that decision,” said Musa Mseleku.

ALSO READ: Ten women pay R5K for ‘in pursuit of number 5’ candlelit dinner with Musa Mseleku

The polygamist then told TshisaLIVE that he was actually not supposed to be asking his wives for permission, but he is trying a modern day approach by involving all of his wives in his decision-making and ensuring that they are collectively in agreement with his plan.

“I’m asking my wives to allow me to take a fifth wife, it’s no longer a question to me. I’m just waiting for them to say yes or no. And I’m doing it the modern way. If it was before [during the olden days], I’d be telling them that I’m taking another wife.

“The way it’s supposed to be done, is for me to engage with the first wife and tell her I intend to take a fifth wife and she would communicate with the other wives, but in the modern times – it does not work that way because all the wives have to be treated equally,” said Mseleku.

The businessman revealed that he always wished to have a big family, and even though he did not have knowledge concerning a polygamous union, he was determined to live out his dreams and make his big family a reality.

“When I started, I thought I was going to fail, but now I think I can stand on top of the mountain and say, ‘yes, I’ve made it’. It’s been over 20 years,” said the polygamist.