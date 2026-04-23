MaNgwabe talks fame, public perception following ‘Uthando neS’thembu’ S9 extension

Mzansi Magic extends Uthando neS'thembu Season 9 as Mbali 'MaNgwabe' Mseleku reflects on her journey from private nurse to reality icon. Read her thoughts on marriage, motherhood, and keeping her identity in the spotlight.

Season 9 of Uthando neS’thembu has dominated social media trends since its February 2026 premiere, captivating Mzansi with the evolving dynamics of the Mseleku household. Due to overwhelming viewer engagement, Mzansi Magic has confirmed the season will be extended by four additional episodes, airing until 14 May 2026.

At the heart of this season’s drama is Musa Mseleku’s fourth wife, Mbali ‘MaNgwabe’ Mseleku. A qualified nurse who rose to fame when the show debuted in 2017, MaNgwabe has long been a fan favourite for her fierce independence and “no-nonsense” attitude.

While she previously threatened to leave the marriage following Musa’s pursuit of a fifth wife, Samke ‘MaKhwela’ Mseleku, this season finds her actively working on the relationship while balancing her professional life and motherhood.

On fame and public perception

Stepping into the spotlight has required a major adjustment for the healthcare professional.

“Before the cameras, I lived a very private life, but now people feel like they know my family and me. I’ve had to grow a thick skin and remember who I am outside of television,” she said.

Uthando neS’thembu patriarch Musa Mseleku. Picture: Supplied.

Despite her celebrity status from Uthando neS’thembu, she remains dedicated to her nursing career, often leading to humorous encounters at work.

“Most of the reactions are actually positive and quite funny. My patients are usually curious… but when I’m at work, I’m focused on doing my job.”

Defying polygamous stereotypes

MaNgwabe is conscious of how she is perceived within the polygamous setup. Often criticised or adored for her directness, she clarifies that her honesty is not negativity.

“I’m just someone who believes in expressing how I feel instead of pretending everything is perfect,” she said.

For MaNgwabe, Uthando neS’thembu is a platform to prove that being a wife in a polygamous marriage does not mean losing one’s identity.

“I’m also a mother, a professional, and a woman with my own views and values. I don’t believe in losing myself in the marriage, so I make sure I keep my own identity and voice.”

As the season nears its new May finale, Uthando neS’thembu viewers can expect more unfiltered moments from the Mseleku family.