Uthando Nes’thembu’s Musa Mseleku talks growth, social media hate and what’s still to come

Ahead of the finale stretch of SA's hit polygamy reality series, Musa Mseleku opens up about a decade in the spotlight and his parenting philosophy.

Uthando Nes’thembu Season 9 has been extended by four episodes and will now air until 14 May 2026, and if Musa Mseleku has anything to say about it, the best is still to come.

The long-running Mzansi Magic reality series, which follows the KwaZulu-Natal businessman and his five wives in a polygamous household, airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8pm. Season 9 has brought with it therapy sessions, tense family meetings and the kind of raw, unscripted moments that have kept South African viewers glued to their screens since the show’s debut.

The extension is a testament to the series’ enduring popularity, and Mseleku himself is not taking it lightly.

“I am greatly humbled by the amount of support we receive from the public. Having our season extended with additional episodes makes me happy,” he said in a Q&A with the channel.

A decade in the spotlight

Few South African reality television personalities have enjoyed the kind of longevity that Mseleku has. Nearly a decade after audiences first met his family, he says the experience has fundamentally shaped him.

“Being in the limelight has not been easy, and I am truly grateful for this opportunity. Over time, I have grown in many ways. I have learnt more about myself, about leadership in my family, and about staying grounded despite public attention,” he said.

Businessman and polygamist, Musa Mseleku with his wives. Picture: Supplied

That growth has extended to how he handles being filmed during some of the family’s most private and difficult moments, something that still unnerves even the most seasoned television personality.

“The cameras have become part of our lives, so it does not feel difficult to speak openly about anything. Like I said, the more you do something, the easier it becomes,” he explained.

On fatherhood and legacy

One of the recurring themes of Uthando Nes’thembu has been Mseleku’s pride in his children, and he is not shy about it.

“Being a father is one of my greatest prides. Parenting is not easy, but I groom all my children so that they can become successful in this world.”

Looking ahead, it is unity, not individual success, that Mseleku says he is ultimately working towards.

“I hope everyone strives in their own journeys, but most importantly, as a family man and a father, I hope we find unity at some point.”

From vision to phenomenon

When Uthando Nes’thembu first aired, isithembu, the Zulu tradition of polygamous marriage, was not widely discussed in mainstream South African media. Mseleku says he never anticipated the show becoming the cultural touchstone it now is.

“It started as just a vision, and I hoped it would be successful, but I definitely did not expect it to become this big. It is far beyond what I had thought.”

Another thing he takes pride in is the way the show has shifted public discourse around the practice. “I enjoy that now isithembu is associated with us. Everyone has a point of reference, and that is the Mseleku family.”

The social media challenge and why you should keep watching

For all its rewards, life under the public eye comes with its own set of pressures. For the show’s star, social media remains the most difficult part of the job.

“The challenge I face most is social media because people always have a lot to say. However, I have learnt to embrace both the good and the bad, as it always teaches me something.”

With four episodes still to go before the Season 9 finale on 14 May, Mseleku says viewers who have been following the family’s journey this season have every reason to stay tuned.

“People should keep watching because we are not done yet. There is more coming in the season, and we will continue sharing our real, authentic lives.”