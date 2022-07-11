Hip Hop fraternity in mourning once again after Tumi Tladi’s death

Condolences have poured in on social media after the shocking announcement of the death of hip hop artist Itumeleng George Tladi, known as Tumi Tladi.
His family confirmed his passing in a statement late on Sunday.
“Known by his stage name Tumi Tladi, he was deeply loved by his family, friends and the entertainment industry as a whole.
“Son, brother and uncle, Tumi Tladi (30) sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (10th July 2022) in Johannesburg. He leaves behind his parents, five siblings, his niece and nephews.
“The Tladi family humbly request privacy during [the] period of grieving and asks that you please keep them in your prayers.
“Tladi’s funeral details will be confirmed at a later stage.”
The family did not reveal the cause of death.
Tumi worked with artists such as Nadia Nakai, the late Riky Rick, Moozile and Rouge. His latest single with Nadia, Presidential was released on 1 July. He is also known for his hit Basadi in 2020.
The last tweet from Tladi was quite cryptic: “You only Truly appreciate your loved ones when there’s a countdown, the small things don’t matter anymore,” he tweeted.
The hip-hop fraternity sent their condolences to the Tladi family after hearing the sad news of his passing. Radio host Tbo Touch tweeted: “Hamba kahle ntwana. Always had the greatest energy in the room. Happy we got to make some music together. So talented. Till next time Tumi Tladi.”
Fans of the artist said they felt Tumi’s music wasn’t appreciated and that his talent was ignored by sections of the industry. He was named the MTV Base’s SA’s Hottest MC’s 2021, New Wave list.
Earlier this year the deaths of Riky Rick, DJ Dimplez and DJ Citi Lyts rocked the industry.
*Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele