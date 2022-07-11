Hip Hop fraternity in mourning once again after Tumi Tladi’s death

Citizen Reporter

Condolences have poured in on social media after the shocking announcement of the death of hip hop artist Itumeleng George Tladi, known as Tumi Tladi.

His family confirmed his passing in a statement late on Sunday.

“Known by his stage name Tumi Tladi, he was deeply loved by his family, friends and the entertainment industry as a whole. “Son, brother and uncle, Tumi Tladi (30) sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (10th July 2022) in Johannesburg. He leaves behind his parents, five siblings, his niece and nephews. “The Tladi family humbly request privacy during [the] period of grieving and asks that you please keep them in your prayers. “Tladi’s funeral details will be confirmed at a later stage.”

The family did not reveal the cause of death.

Tumi worked with artists such as Nadia Nakai, the late Riky Rick, Moozile and Rouge. His latest single with Nadia, Presidential was released on 1 July. He is also known for his hit Basadi in 2020.

The last tweet from Tladi was quite cryptic: “You only Truly appreciate your loved ones when there’s a countdown, the small things don’t matter anymore,” he tweeted.

You only Truly appreciate your loved ones when there’s a countdown, the small things don’t matter anymore.— Tumi Tladi (@Tumitladi) July 9, 2022

The hip-hop fraternity sent their condolences to the Tladi family after hearing the sad news of his passing. Radio host Tbo Touch tweeted: “Hamba kahle ntwana. Always had the greatest energy in the room. Happy we got to make some music together. So talented. Till next time Tumi Tladi.”

Fans of the artist said they felt Tumi’s music wasn’t appreciated and that his talent was ignored by sections of the industry. He was named the MTV Base’s SA’s Hottest MC’s 2021, New Wave list.

Earlier this year the deaths of Riky Rick, DJ Dimplez and DJ Citi Lyts rocked the industry.

I see Tumi Tladi Trending on Twitter and I think to myself "wow dude is trending, he made it mos" kante he is trending cos he passed on and not becos of his music????



Why can't we give people flowers when they can still smell them Dude had to die to blow up.— Cardiac Music (@CardiacMusicSA) July 10, 2022

Rest in Peace my boy. ???? pic.twitter.com/mny240Ax7b— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 10, 2022

RIP to the young King, Tumi Tladi. ???????? Death be not proud.— JR BOGOPA (@JRafrika) July 10, 2022

I was talking to Tumi Tladi just yesterday. I am so hurt. can't believe this is happening. ????— Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) July 10, 2022

Hamba kahle ntwana❤️ Always had the greatest energy in the room. Happy we got to make some music together. So talented. Till next time Tumi Tladi pic.twitter.com/fo8fIJhw9v— S.O.O.N 2 (@TouchlineTruth) July 11, 2022

*Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele