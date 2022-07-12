WATCH: Siv Ngesi stuns followers with raunchy pole dancing video

South African actor, comedian and performer Sivuyile ‘Siv’ Ngesi had tongues wagging and blood pressures rising after posting a raunchy pole dancing video which sees him wearing close to nothing.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the comedian posted a video of himself pole dancing while dressed in a speedo that resembled the South African flag and extremely high black platform heel boots.
In the video, the actor is seen shaking his booty, strutting on the dance floor, twirling and swirling on the dance pole, before ending off his routine on the floor of the dance studio.
The whole dance routine was done to Tierra Whack, Beyoncé, Moonchild Sanelly, Nija, DJ Lag, Yemi Alade and Busiswa’s popular hit song, My Power.
In the comment section of the post, Siv received praises from other public figures such as Boity, K Naomi, Jonathan Boynton-Lee, Thuso Mbedu, and Rosemary Zimu who all shared the sentiment that Ngesi’s pole dancing skills are spectacular.
The presenter also shared his video on Twitter, making it clear in the caption that he was sharing the video of himself pole dancing in heels to give Xhosa men something more to talk about.
This follows after many of them criticised him for his previous pole dancing video.
“Many Xhosa men have had an issue with me pole dancing, so I thought I would pole dance in heels and give them more to have an issue about!
“Don’t forget, I can still kick your ass while wearing these heels,” said Ngesi.
The reception on Twitter was not as welcoming and positive as on Instagram, and many tweeps had a lot of negative comments to share about the pole dancing video.