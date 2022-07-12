WATCH: Siv Ngesi stuns followers with raunchy pole dancing video

Lerato Maimela

South African actor, comedian and performer Sivuyile ‘Siv’ Ngesi had tongues wagging and blood pressures rising after posting a raunchy pole dancing video which sees him wearing close to nothing.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the comedian posted a video of himself pole dancing while dressed in a speedo that resembled the South African flag and extremely high black platform heel boots.

In the video, the actor is seen shaking his booty, strutting on the dance floor, twirling and swirling on the dance pole, before ending off his routine on the floor of the dance studio.

ALSO READ: How to lose 11 kilos using Siv Ngesi’s fitness plan

The whole dance routine was done to Tierra Whack, Beyoncé, Moonchild Sanelly, Nija, DJ Lag, Yemi Alade and Busiswa’s popular hit song, My Power.

In the comment section of the post, Siv received praises from other public figures such as Boity, K Naomi, Jonathan Boynton-Lee, Thuso Mbedu, and Rosemary Zimu who all shared the sentiment that Ngesi’s pole dancing skills are spectacular.

The presenter also shared his video on Twitter, making it clear in the caption that he was sharing the video of himself pole dancing in heels to give Xhosa men something more to talk about.

This follows after many of them criticised him for his previous pole dancing video.

“Many Xhosa men have had an issue with me pole dancing, so I thought I would pole dance in heels and give them more to have an issue about!

“Don’t forget, I can still kick your ass while wearing these heels,” said Ngesi.

The reception on Twitter was not as welcoming and positive as on Instagram, and many tweeps had a lot of negative comments to share about the pole dancing video.

Here are some reactions to Siv Ngesi’s pole dancing video:

I give up guys.who is going to marry Xhosa woman when such good breed of Xhosa man is turning Gay.Xhosa nation you have pandemic on your hands.ake nihlale nixoxe ngoba isizwe saka Xhosa Siya phela ????????????????— Liberator⚔️❌ (@stuphalo1) July 12, 2022

Siyazithoba kuwe mhlekazi sicela uyiyeke maan le way , iyasihlebisa and iyasithethisa yhini isidima sethu usikhuhla nge pole ????‍♀️????????????— Aiko???????? (@AicoNojilana) July 11, 2022

I agree with the knocking out! I've seen you in action and for that I respect you but please bhuti ngicela usicacisele. Udlala uLGBTQYZ or kwenzakalani? Just ukuthi sibe sure nathi. pic.twitter.com/V6kklxAmov— Letho???????????????? (@lethofb) July 11, 2022

Is this really about Xhosa men though??? Or you just doing something that you enjoy but fear being judged so you make it about something that sounds revolutionary????— Jack Nasty (@BruvJali) July 11, 2022

Demit I can definitely feel that “Kick your ass” and I can qurantee you all of us men the far we can go it’s being sarcastic as we are scared of Ta Siv…..???????????? pic.twitter.com/dO6CETJ8lp— Nhlanhla_Lux (@Sobukwe_LD) July 11, 2022

Women rn discussing which industry to take over now that men are out beating them. pic.twitter.com/24m5FTF6L7— AVOCAD⭕ (@Jay_Muzang_101) July 12, 2022

Isidima samaXhosa sona uthini ngaso pic.twitter.com/ylQt8Mmtxp— Black Lee (@blVckk_lEE) July 11, 2022