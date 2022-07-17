Miss Supranational Lalela Mswane prepping for big homecoming

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane is still soaking up the moment she made history on Friday evening after being crowned Miss Supranational 2022.

Mswane become the first black woman to win the pageant considered one of the top three international pageants with Miss Universe and Miss World.

Miss Supranational took place at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheatre in Nowy Sącz, Poland. The name supranational means to have power or influence that transcends national boundaries or governments.

The Miss South Africa organisation released a video of Mswane in her hotel room with her new sash thanking the country for its outpouring of love and support.

She said in moments of self-doubt, she received much encouragement from the public and that kept her going.

RELATED: Historic: Miss SA Lalela Mswane crowned Miss Supranational 2022

“I wanted to extend my heartfelt gratitude for all that you have done for me, for supporting me, loving me, it has felt so good. I can’t wait to come home and celebrate with you.”

The Miss Supranational 2022 winner is already fulfilling her duties, as she was on the selection panel of Mister Supranational the next day.

Writing hours after her big moment, Mswane said: “ I’m simply at a loss for words.

“With this crown, I carry the hopes, [and] dreams of women who have come before me and those to come. It serves as affirmation that no dream is too small, no journey insurmountable to conquer. May it be a constant reminder to allow your feet to lead you to wherever it is your heart desires.

“Thank you @misssupranational for trusting me with this crown. I look forward to making this year a truly incredible one.”

She also thanked the Miss SA organisation and her team.