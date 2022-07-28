Hobo chic or just ‘untidy’? – DJ Sbu’s ‘professional’ bergie look splits opinions

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Musician, entrepreneur and radio personality DJ Sbu is receiving backlash for how he dresses in his latest appearances.

Netizens have trolled the highly respected MoFaya founder for his recent attire in professional settings.

From his dreadlocks, shades, and his oversized ponchos, social media commentators are not impressed with his fashion looks on his podcast platform, The Hustlers Corner SA on YouTube.

DJ Sbu was interviewing YouTube content creator Mansa Mayne on his latest episode and viewers didn’t understand his outfit choice.

A Twitter user by the handle @Shonny_SA sparked a conversation after he said the artist is “not taking care of himself”.

“DJ Sbu is not taking care of himself, we are supposed to be celebrating his black excellence but he’s so untidy. No longer displaying professionalism. He should be setting a good example to the pioneers.”

DJ Sbu is not taking care of himself, we are supposed to be celebrating his black excellence but he’s so untidy. No longer displaying professionalism. He should be setting a good example to the pioneers pic.twitter.com/e9d0UV2TbP— Shonny ???? (@Shonny_SA) July 27, 2022

The Twitter user defended his words after people came to DJ Sbu’s defence. He reiterated that DJ Sbu is supposed to set an example on his platform and dress in a professional and “neat” way.

Throw that mentality away. He has to dress in a professional way. Business should be treated as business. Listen to Tbo touch you will learn a thing a two or follow Sizwe Dhlomo he is a business man but you’ve never seen him dressed like this nonesense— Shonny ???? (@Shonny_SA) July 27, 2022

Those who saw nothing wrong with what DJ Sbu wore, said the media personality appears more at ease, and free from societal expectations and norms. Others said he needed to go back to the drawing board and dress the way he did before, in suits and ties, and “clean and shaved”.

From previous episodes, DJ Sbu’s style has clearly evolved, as he is more casual with the style of clothes he wears, a dress sense that could be described as African bohemian and comfortable.

This debate is usually sparked by people’s experiences in corporate workplaces, where they have been told their natural hair and dreadlocks are not “suitable” in professional settings.

Controversial poet Ntiski Mawazi also weighed in, she said: “Wait DJ Sbu is trending because YOU hate what a real black person looks like??? Your self hate is retarded guys. YOU’RE NOT WELL”.

Wait dj Sbu is trending because YOU hate what a real black person looks like???



Your self hate is retarded guys



YOU'RE NOT WELL— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) July 28, 2022

DJ Sbu used to look good in suits. Clean & shaved. Now ngathi he is smoking nyaope pic.twitter.com/S0d0yam9dd— Thabo (@tbozer) July 26, 2022

People are just weird. DJ Sbu is out there decolonizing "the professional look" perception, showing its okay to rock your dreadlocks in the workplace, because even hotshots like him do. Instead of being inspired, you bring Western ideas & standards as your chat. Just let him be.— Gratuity Tucci???????? (@Gratuity_za) July 27, 2022

Some of u should stop defending nonsense. Dj Sbu needs to take care of himself ???????? pic.twitter.com/PWZ4cwNyZT— Mbali Maseko (@MbaliMaseko01) July 28, 2022

Why are people convinced that Dj Sbu doesn’t bath kanti?— LadyInRed ✨ (@uThobyM) July 28, 2022