DJ Zinhle confirms she is married to Murdah Bongz

Some people are calling popular Ntombezinhle ‘DJ Zinhle’ Jiyane’s confirmation that she did marry fellow musician Bongani ‘Murdah Bongz’ Mohasana the industry’s worst-kept secret.

For the past few months, the couple hasn’t commented on the multiple reports that suggested they had a traditional wedding ceremony in March.

What added to the reports was Murdah Bongz posting a picture supporting DJ Zinhle and in his caption, he mentioned her as his wife. He would later delete another picture of DJ Zinhle during their lobola negotiations.

But since DJ Zinhle’s new season of her reality show The Unexpected on BET Africa returned last week, the preview clips on the show all but well confirm they are married.

In an Instagram post on Monday promoting the perfume Finesse Scent, DJ Zinhle’s caption read: “My Husband and I are all for making a statement.”

The couple went public with their relationship sometime in 2021, after reports revealed that they had been dating for quite some time in private before going public.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz welcomed their first child, Asante in September. DJ Zinhle has another daughter, Kairo Forbes with rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes.

Speaking to The Citizen about The Unexpected season two, DJ Zinhle said the scrutiny of social media can be too much.

“I had to go to a space where I switched off from social media because it was starting to affect my mental [health]. I was becoming more anxious. Viewers will see the obvious effects of social media on the show.

“But, there was a time I told myself to delete the app [Twitter] and get off social media because we are at the stage of our lives where we are building something special. I can’t let my mind be affected by other things, I am accountable to so many people,” she said.