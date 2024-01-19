Lynn Forbes, AKA’s mother writes heartfelt letter to rapper as Kairo starts Grade 3

It’s a busy period for the Forbes family as January 28 is the late rapper’s birthday and will be a year since his passing two weeks later.

AKA’s daughter Kairo has started Grade 3 and her grandmother wrote a heartfelt letter to her late son. Picture: lynnforbesza/Instagram

As the days draw closer to AKA’s birthday and an anniversary to the day he eventually died, the rapper’s mother Lynn Forbes wrote a heartfelt letter to him as his daughter reopened at school.

“I know you were there with me when I took her to school for her first day of Grade 3. You stayed with her all day, until I picked her up. You were there with me doing the same on day 2 and you sat with me through the parent info session last night,” wrote Forbes on her Instagram.

The message was a caption to a photo of AKA’s daughter, Kairo. AKA, who was shot in February last year while in Durban, would’ve turned 36 later this month.

The South African schools calendar kicked off this week, seeing hordes of parents sharing photos of their ‘bundles of joy’ heading back to school.

In the Instagram post Kairo’s grandmother shared, she mentioned being heart broken by upcoming school events that will require fathers’ participation.

“It broke my heart when they spoke about the dad and daughter robotics days coming up this year. I remember you being very excited about her getting to Grade 3 so you can do this with her.

“You will be with her again today and every day going forward and even if we can’t see you, we feel your presence all the time.”

ALSO READ: AKA’s dad Tony Forbes racing against time to be fit for rapper’s birthday

‘She knows that you’re with her’

A few months ago Kairo’s mother, DJ Zinhle, shared how the 8-year-old was struggling with the loss of her father.

“After bravely performing her dad’s song in front of thousands of people, my 8-year-old broke down crying, saying she just misses her daddy and wishes he was here,” said Zinhle.

Zinhle had been reflecting on Kairo’s performance at the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day event in September.

“I am so proud of her, but I wish she didn’t need to be so brave. I just wish she still had her dad,” she wrote.

In the recent post her grandmother insinuated that Kairo was gradually coming to grips with the loss of her father, saying Kairo sees him in nature.

“She notices you in the butterflies and in the clouds when they open up and she knows that your’re with her.”

January 28 is AKA’s birthday and this hasn’t gone unnoticed to his daughter. “Yesterday, she talked about your upcoming birthday and we reminisced about the cake she baked for you last year and how you almost started a fire lighting all of those 35 candles You are always with us and we love you so much,” wrote Forbes.

The Kiernan Forbes Foundation recently announced a collaboration with merchandise company Bravado to release a special fashion collection honouring AKA on his birthday weekend.

For the late rapper’s birthday, Forbes said the family will do something small.

“We’ll get together with the family and do something small and intimate, together with Nadia,” AKA’s father, Tony Forbes told The Citizen.

NOW READ: ‘I just wish she still had her dad’ − DJ Zinhle on Kairo’s touching AKA tribute performance